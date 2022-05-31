NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tickets are still available for the upcoming June wine dinner at Fogo de Chão.

The evening will consist of a brilliantly crafted four-course dinner, including selections such as lobster tacos, Wagyu NY Strip, and Lamb Picanha.

Each of the four courses will be paired with vino from the Prisoner Wine Co.

Wines include a pinot noir, chardonnay, red blend, and cabernet sauvignon.

The evening will end with a delicious cheesecake dessert and coffee.

Prisoner Wine Dinner at Fogo

The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9.

Fogo de Chão is located at 614 Canal Street.

Valet parking is available at the JW Marriott, on Common Street, for $10.

Nearby paid parking garages are also available.

Tickets are $89 per person plus tax and gratuity and can be purchased here.

View the full dinner menu here.