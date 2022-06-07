NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tickets are still available for Vinola, presented by The New Orleans Wine and Food Experience (NOWFE.)

NOWFE refers to Vinola as their “highest level tasting.” Vinola offers guests an intimate setting to sample a variety of rare and highly valued wines expertly paired with delectable foods crafted by local chefs.

Wine lovers with an appreciation for the finer things in life will find Vinola to be the place to connect with fine wines and interact with winemakers.

Winemakers will present elite wines from around the world, while award-winning chefs will be on hand to serve and talk about their food and what inspires them in its creation. Those lucky enough to attend will walk away with a fresh, new appreciation for wine and food.

Vinola restaurants include:

Broussard’s Restaurant & Courtyard

Buttermilk

Commander’s Palace

Copper Vine

Dorignac’s Food Center

Gourmet Fournet

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans

Observatory Eleven

Palace Café

Ralph’s on the Park

Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House

Sno-La Snowballs

The Cupcake Collection.

The event takes place on Thursday, June 9, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, located at 2 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130.

Tickets are $200 per person and can be purchased here.

VINOLA is for guests 21 years of age and older.