Indulge in rare and unique wines at VINOLA, on June 10

NEW ORLEANS — Tickets are available now for VINOLA, presented by The New Orleans Wine and Food Experience (NOWFE.)

The June 10 event has both an evening and afternoon option.

VINOLA

Wine lovers with an appreciation for the finer things in life will find VINOLA to be the place to connect with fine wines and interact with winemakers.

As the wine industry changes, so, too, do wine connoisseur’s preferences and at VINOLA, you’ll never be bored.

The event is taking place at The Capital on Baronne, located at 210 Baronne Street, Suite 100, New Orleans.

VINOLA also features restaurants that provide delectable samples of food to go with your upscale wine.

Restaurant Participants Include:

Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chophouse

Tito’s Ceviche & Pisco

Ralph’s on the Park

Copper Vine

Gourmet Fournet Creole Onion Dips with Cajun Caviar

Get your tickets now for an opportunity to enjoy rare and unique wines, each valued at $60 and more.

The 2021 VINOLA will be served safely seated. VINOLA is for guests 21 years of age and older.