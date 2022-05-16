NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Fogo de Chão has announced the date for the much anticipated June wine dinner.

Prisoner Wine Dinner at Fogo

The brilliantly crafted four-course dinner will be paired with vino from the Prisoner Wine Co.

The event will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. Tickets are $89 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Wines include a pinot noir, chardonnay, red blend, and cabernet sauvignon. Dishes include lobster and shrimp tacos, churrasco cuts, wagyu, a charcuterie board, and a cheesecake dessert.

Fogo de Chão is located at 614 Canal Street. Valet parking is available at the JW Marriott, on Common Street, for $10. Nearby paid parking garages are also available.

View the full dinner menu here.

Purchase tickets here.