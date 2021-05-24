Five-course wine dinner at Café Normandie — tickets on sale now!

NEW ORLEANS — We are officially less than one month out from the much-anticipated Café Normandie wine dinner.

The five-course meal is being prepared by French chef Virgile Brandel, whose years of experience in France, Asia, and Florida have left an imprint reflected in his culinary arts.

Orin Swift Cellars will be providing the wine for the evening. This dinner will include the winery’s “Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc”, its Mannequin Chardonnay, the Abstract Red Blend, and the rich Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon.

Those fine wines will be paired with Chef Virgile’s Louisiana gulf oysters, Crawfish and Blue Crab Stuffed Zucchini, Trout Colbert, and braised apple Beef Cheek cheeks, “Normandie Style.”

Tickets are on sale now for the June 23 event. The cost is $125 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity, and can be purchased here.

Café Normandie is located at 1000 Magazine Street, in New Orleans, just steps from the famed WWII Museum.