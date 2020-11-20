COOLinary Encore: Meril Restaurant

NEW ORLEANS – Looking for a COOLinary meal this weekend, then look no further than Meril.

Meril Restaurant is located in the Warehouse District, at 424 Girod St.

For COOLinary Encore, Meril is doing a three-course feast, with the option to add on a beverage pairing.

First course, choose from a turkey and sausage gumbo with jasmine rice and scallions, a brussels sprout salad with roasted butternut squash, jumbo lump crab meat and pecorino cheese, or a cast-iron baked cheese with a butternut squash agradolce and toasted sourdough.

Second course options are a barbecued salmon with an andouille–potato hash, a grilled pork chop

with a rice vermicelli salad, or gulf shrimp “muddy waters,” with stone ground grits.

And finally, dessert options are a skillet cookie with ice cream or a key lime tart with coconut meringue.

The three-course dinner is $40, with the option to add on an alcoholic beverage pairing for $25.