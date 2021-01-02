Brennan’s Restaurant launches its first-ever King Cake this Carnival season!

NEW ORLEANS – This Mardi Gras, Brennan’s is making history, and Taylor Feingold is giving us the first taste!

This year Brennan’s is launching a trio of king cakes: Traditional ($20), Pink Parade ($24), and Chocolate ‘Black and Gold’ King Cake ($24). The decision to make three king cakes – symbolic of the Epiphany, the feast day mainly celebrated by Catholics and Orthodox Christians honoring the journey of the Three Wise Men, or Three Kings, who visited Jesus. Also known as Kings Day, or Twelfth Night, January 6, marks the start of Carnival season.

Brennan’s Restaurant knew Taylor would love the Pink Parade King Cake, which is a sparkly pink, inspired by Brennan’s facade. The Pink Parade a strawberry cream cheese filled king cake, made with brioche dough, strawberry jam straight from Ponchatoula, whipped cream cheese, and a dusting of pink cocoa powder. It’s topped with white icing, pink sprinkles, and sparkles!

The other two options are a Traditional King Cake and a Chocolate ‘Black and Gold’ King Cake. The ‘Black and Gold’ King Cake is made for chocolate lovers. A combination of chocolate brioche, chocolate icing, whipped chocolate ganache, chocolate sable cookie crumbles, and chocolate frosting – you’ll be in chocolate heaven!

All of the cakes are made with no additives, but using a natural Japanese process called ‘tangzhong’ allows the treat cake to remain fresh for an entire week.

If you want to buy Brennan’s King Cake, there are a few ways to do it. Pre-orders are available now via the D’livery Nola app or the Brennan’s website.

There are also a few options for local pick up from Jan. 6 to Feb. 15:

Brennan’s Restaurant at 417 Royal Street, New Orleans

Ralph’s on the Park – 900 City Park Avenue, New Orleans

Café NOMA at the New Orleans Museum of Art (by the slice)

King Cake Hub – Broad Theater, 636 N Broad Street