NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Wine and Food Experience is in full swing, with a week full of tasty events.

The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience is a premier event, showcasing what the city does best… eating and drinking. In its 30th Anniversary year, the festival has become one of the most celebrated culinary events in the nation, attracting gourmands and connoisseurs from near and far.

The festivities begin on Tuesday with the Ella Brennan Award Gala. Each year the Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality Award is presented to a recipient who has made a lifetime commitment to the hospitality industry through extraordinary leadership, personal and professional accomplishments, and philanthropic contributions to the community. The award is named for legendary restaurateur Ella Brennan in honor of her deep passion and commitment, which has made a significant and longstanding impact on the New Orleans hospitality industry. The 2022 award is being given to Louisiana’s legendary chef Frank Brigtsen. Chef Frank’s 50-year career has made an indelible mark on the hospitality industry.

Tickets for the Ella Brennan Gala can be purchased here. The event is on Tuesday, June 7, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The party continues on Wednesday with an evening of wine dinners. More than 15 restaurants have partnered with NOWFE to host signature wine dinners. Dine with friends and make new ones, while learning about the wine and food pairings directly from the wineries and the chefs that crafted them. Different wineries are featured at each restaurant. All of the restaurants participating can be found here. Prices vary by restaurant.

Tickets are still available for Vinola, on Thursday afternoon. NOWFE refers to Vinola as their “highest level tasting.” Vinola offers guests an intimate setting to sample a variety of rare and highly valued wines expertly paired with delectable foods crafted by local chefs. Winemakers will present elite wines from around the world, while award-winning chefs will be on hand to serve and talk about their food and what inspires them in its creation. Those lucky enough to attend will walk away with a fresh, new appreciation for wine and food.

Vinola restaurants include Broussard’s Restaurant & Courtyard, Buttermilk, Commander’s Palace, Copper Vine, Dorignac’s Food Center, Gourmet Fournet, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, Observatory Eleven, Palace Café, Ralph’s on the Park, Rizzuto’s Ristorante & Chop House, Sno-La Snowballs, and The Cupcake Collection.

The event takes place on Thursday, June 9, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $200 per person and can be purchased here.

One of the most well-known and highly attended NOWFE events takes place on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. The Grand Tasting showcases wines from around the world and food served by New Orleans’ Finest Chefs.

Wine connoisseurs will take pleasure in the opportunity to meet winemakers, ask questions and taste special appellations from across the globe. Novice wine drinkers will simply enjoy the experience of trying many new wines and learning what they like about different styles, varieties, and price ranges.

All attendees will appreciate the prospect of chatting with well-known and up-and-coming chefs in the culinary world. The NOWFE Culinary Awards will also be bestowed upon the winners at the Grand Tastings! Tickets for both Friday and Saturday can be purchased here.

Also on Saturday, the Tournament of Rosés! Get your game on and head to Fulton Street for this unique opportunity to see the world through rosé-filled glasses. Taste through premier rosés- both still and sparklers- from France, Spain, Italy, the United States and the Southern Hemisphere. Then you be the judge- cast your vote for your favorite in NOWFE’s fourth annual People’s Choice Wine Awards. Best of Show, Gold, Silver, and Bronze will be awarded. Tasty bites to accompany the wines will be served up by Bonfire Catering. Get your tickets here.

Finally, NOWFE comes to a close with their signature Sunday party, Burlesque, Bubbly & Brunch. Join Trixie Minx and her Burlesque Beauties for a one-of-a-kind NOWFE experience: Burlesque, Bubbly & Brunch. The event will feature a plated brunch prepared by the Chefs at the Omni Royal Orleans, bottomless sparkling wine by Luc Belaire, and a Burlesque performance you are sure to remember. Purchase tickets to this event here.