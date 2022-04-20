The Eat Fit team of dietitians has worked with festival vendors to incorporate nutritious, delicious dishes at this year’s French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron – just look for the Ochsner Eat Fit seal of approval on menu boards!

With more than 20 stages throughout the French Quarter Thursday April 21 – Sunday April 24, the French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron celebrates local music and represents every genre from traditional and contemporary.

We get it, not everyone wants to eat nutritiously at festivals – but those who can find full dish details and nutrition facts on the free Eat Fit mobile app, available for Apple and Android devices.

2022 Eat Fit x French Quarter Fest Lineup:

JAX LOT

Court of Two Sisters | Shrimp Remoulade

Theaudric’s Real Clever Cuisine

Charbroiled Jerk Chicken with Brussel Sprouts | GF

Matcha File Gumbo with Chicken and Sausage (Eat Fit served without rice) | GF

Brussel Sprouts (Eat Fit served without potatoes) | GF

JACKSON SQUARE

Galatoire’s | Shrimp Remoulade



Jacques-Imo’s Café | Crab & Artichoke Citrus Salad

Plum Street Snoballs | Sugar Free Raspberry or Pink Lemonade | GF

Tujague’s Restaurant | Shrimp Ravigote over Fried Green Tomato | GF



RIVERFRONT – CANAL

Praline Connection | Vegetarian Plate – Mustard Greens, Crowder Peas & Okra | GF, V

RIVERFRONT – KOHLMEYER

We Dat’s | 5 Chicken Wings (Eat Fit as Naked Wings, with or without seasoning)

14 Parishes Jamaican Restaurant | Jerk Chicken

RIVERFRONT – PALM

TJ’s Gourmet | Alligator Sausage Kabob with Zydeco Sauce

Plum Street Snoballs | Sugar Free Raspberry or Pink Lemonade

US MINT

Ma Momma’s House | Three Golden Naked Whole Wings

EAT FIT BEVERAGES ACROSS THE FEST | Bubly Seabreeze

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.