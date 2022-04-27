NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Shhh, there’s an Eat Fit Hidden Menu at Jazz Fest this year! You won’t find these specific Eat Fit combos on menu boards at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, but you can find the full hidden menu on the Eat Fit smartphone app (it’s free!).

Because we get it, not everyone wants to eat nutritiously at festivals – but those who can find full dish details and nutrition facts on the free Eat Fit mobile app, available for Apple and Android devices.

Here’s how it works: Most of the Eat Fit dishes fit as-is, and for a few, simply ask these vendors for dishes to be prepared “Eat Fit” style and they’ll serve up a plate with no white carbs that’s centered on lean proteins, vegetables and plant-based fats, essentially dishing up the best parts, nutritionally speaking, of their quintessential Jazz Fest fare.

2022 Eat Fit Hidden Menu at Jazz Fest

FOOD AREA 1

Vegetarian Red Beans (Eat Fit without rice) | Burks & Douglas

Boiled Crawfish | Smitty’s Seafood Restaurant

Brussels Sprouts | Smoke Street Catering

Fruit Salad | Joyce’s Lemonade

FOOD AREA 2

Handmade Gulf Fish Taco, Acarajé com Vatapá (Black-eyed pea fritter w cashew shrimp stew) | Carmo

Tunisian Salad (Eat Fit without pita) | Jamila’s Café

Café Au Lait (hot or iced) | New Orleans Coffee Company

Available black or with milk (2% or unsweetened almond milk)

CONGO SQUARE

Jama-Jama (Sauteed Spinach), Poulet Fricassée (Chicken on a Stick) | Bennachin Restaurant

HERITAGE SQUARE

Shrimp Bun (request Salad Bowl; add Shrimp) | Ba Mien Vietnamese Cuisine

Beef Bun (request Salad Bowl; add Beef) | Ba Mien Vietnamese Cuisine

GRANDSTAND

Freshly Shucked Oysters on the Half Shell (nutrition facts for oysters only)| J&M Seafood

Oysters only; doesn’t include crackers or sauce

AROUND THE GROUNDS

Rosemint Herbal Iced Tea, Mandarin Orange Herbal Iced Tea

Sugar-Free Sno-Balls | Cee Cee’s Sno-Balls and Plum St. Sno-Balls

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

