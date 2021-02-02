Deputy shot and killed when responding to a 911 call of attempted suicide.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- In Mississippi this morning, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is mourning one of their own. A veteran deputy was killed Monday, February 1, 2021, in the line of duty.

This is a tough loss for the Hancock County Community. The deputy killed was Lieutenant Michael Boutte. He was a beloved community member and a well-respected serviceman.

Deputies say Lieutenant Boutte was responding to a call of an attempted suicide at a home north of Diamondhead. Hancock County Sheriff, Ricky Adam says, the suspect shot Boutte as he got out of his vehicle. Another deputy on the scene shot the suspect.

Boutte was airlifted to a hospital here in New Orleans, where he later died. The suspect was also sent to the hospital.

Lieutenant Boutte was an eight-year law enforcement veteran and he served in the U.S. Air Force. He also attended the Marine Corps Police Academy and served in the Reserves in New Orleans.

Overnight, Mississippi officials paid tribute to Boutte.

Hancock County Sheriff, Ricky Adam called him, “An incredible deputy and a mentor to younger deputies.” He added, “I can’t begin to describe the heartbreak we are all experiencing right now. My thoughts, prayers and heart go out to his family and loved ones.”

Mississippi Governor, Tate Reeves tweeted, “His fearless service demonstrates his courage and the outpouring of love demonstrates just how great this loss is. He is a fallen hero.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading this case.

Right now, there is no word on the suspect’s condition.