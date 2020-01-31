Cricket King Cake at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium

And see what else is new at the Audubon Nature Institute.

Cricket King Cake

“Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium is ‘enhancing’ the signature delicacy of the Carnival season for those craving something a bit more exotic. Cricket king cake is available to sample in the museum's popular insect kitchen, Bug Appétit, at the beginning of Carnival season through Lundi Gras!

At Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, we like to celebrate the holidays, bug style! ‘Why would Mardi Gras be any different,’ said Jayme Necaise, Director of Animal and Visitor Programs at Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium. ‘Because king cakes are a big part of the Carnival season, we decided to offer our guests a chance to eat a special cricket-topped king cake.’

Delicious edible insect dishes are served from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium

Address 423 Canal Street New Orleans, LA 70130

Hours Tuesday-Sunday: 10:00am – 4:30pm



Click here for more information about Cricket King Cake

Click here for more information about the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.

Audubon Zoo Welcomes Lion Cubs to the Pride

On Saturday, January 11, 2020, African lion mom, Kali (age 4) age birth to three cubs. One of the baby cubs did not make it. Animal care staff say that the surviving cubs and their mother are healthy and active, but they remain behind the scenes bonding. Their dad is African lion Arnold (age 4).

“’The cubs’ birth is a huge success for the Lion Species Survival Plan, which ensures healthy, genetically diverse populations of lions within Association of Zoos and Aquariums institutions. Half of Africa’s lions have disappeared in the past 25 years, and the species faces growing threats from poaching, loss of prey, and habitat destruction,’ says Vice President & Managing Director of Audubon Zoo and Audubon Park Steve Marshall. ‘I could not be more excited to be a part of such an important conservation milestone for this dwindling species,’ says Marshall.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

The cubs won’t make their first public appearance for at least twelve weeks. They will remain behind the scenes with their mother giving them a chance to bond, receive vaccinations, and to be slowly introduced to the rest of the pride.

Click here for more information about the new lion cubs.

Click here for more information about the Audubon Zoo.

Audubon Supper Club: Valentine's Day ¡Flamingos & Flamenco!

“February’s Supper Club celebrates one of the most iconic love birds, Audubon Zoo’s Caribbean flamingos. Guests will be greeted with cocktails in Goldring Plaza and meet the team that cares for these amorous birds that mate for life. Following the flamingo encounter, guests will flock to Audubon Tea Room, featuring entertainment by Jaiver Orland & AsheSon, and Peña Flamenca La Pepa. A ticket to the Supper Club supports Audubon’s conservation work helping fund work across the globe fighting extinction and preserving the local ecosystem." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Friday, February 14, 2020

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70118 Goldring Plaza & Audubon Tea Room

6:30pm – 10:00pm

Tickets Members: $126.73 per person (includes tax) Non-members: $137.75 per person (includes tax) **Ticket sales close on 2/20/20



Click here for more information about the Valentine’s Day edition of the Audubon Supper Club.

Click here for more information about the Audubon Zoo.

World Wetlands Day

“Audubon Zoo is celebrating World Wetlands Day to raise awareness for the protection and restoration of crucial wetland habitats and the diverse wildlife that inhabit them. The theme of this year’s World Wetlands Day is Wetlands and Biodiversity. We will be highlighting our well-known native wildlife and many other wetland species found across the globe. Join us for a fun-filled day featuring animal encounters, keeper chats, a scavenger hunt, crafts, and more to promote the preservation of these vital ecosystems!” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Sunday, February 9, 2020

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70118

10:00am – 5:00pm

Click here for more information about the Audubon Zoo.