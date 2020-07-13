Coronavirus: The Latest in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Taking a look now at the latest numbers of Covid-19 in Louisiana. The State’s Department of Health is reporting more than 1,300 cases in the latest update, pushing Louisiana to a total of 78,122 with over 3,300 deaths.

Looking at the latest cases in our area, Orleans Parish is reporting over 8,600 cases with 540 deaths. Jefferson Parish topples those cases. Reporting 11,100 of their own. St. Tammany Parish has also increased with more than 3,100 cases and 187 deaths.

Staying on the lower side, St. Charles Parish is at 871 cases with 49 deaths and St. Bernard Parish is reporting only 706 cases and 24 deaths.