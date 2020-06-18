Coronavirus testing location for June 18, 2020.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Coronavirus testing is available this morning in New Orleans. starting at 8 am in Hollygrove at the International School of Louisiana on Eagle Street. Testing is also available at St. Roch Park on St. Roch Avenue.

On the North Shore, testing starts at 9 am in Hammond at the Hammond Fire Department on Southwest Railroad Avenue.

More free Covid-19 testing is available in Saint Bernard Parish, today. Tests will be available from 8:00 to 11:00 am today and tomorrow at the Tractor Supply in Meraux.