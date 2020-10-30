Cast your vote. Eat your king cake

Louisiana bakery takes the cake (and your presidential pick)

HARAHAN, La– It takes the cake.

This year’s Presidential election.

That’s what takes the cake.

WGNO’s Bill Wood found the bakery that takes the cake and your vote, too.

It’s Caluda’s King Cake.

That’s where John Caluda is king.

His son Josh is crown prince.

Around New Orleans, the cake has got to be king cake.

You can get a king cake for Trump.

You can get a king cake for Biden.

If you’re undecided, you can get an undecided king cake with both candidates’ names on a chocolate tabs.

You can eat those, too.

The king cakes are selling like hot cakes.

Across America, Americans are ordering them.

You can, too

All you have to do is click right here.