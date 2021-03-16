“Breesing” around Downtown New Orleans.

Spotted: Did you spot Drew Brees around town on Monday after the big announcement? We did. See what stops he made around Downtown NOLA.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– It’s been two days since Drew Brees announced his retirement and the town is still talking about his reign coming to an end.

After making the announcement, Drew Brees was spotted all over town on Monday, visiting some of his favorite local spots and talking with fans. Brees even stopped to sign some autographs.

Brees visited Drago’s and Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar. He also made a stop at Tom Benson’s grave to pay his respect. The Saints organization released a video of Brees saying a prayer and holding hands with Gayle Benson outside of the grave.

Following along to catch all the action, a camera crew was with the Brees’ documenting the important moment.