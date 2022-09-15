NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sef, Tamica, and Brooke tried out Blue Bell Ice Cream’s newest flavor, Salted Caramel Brownie. The ice cream company says their new flavor is a “…creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.” – bluebell.com

Click here for more information about the new flavor.

Click here for more information about Blue Bell Ice Cream.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.