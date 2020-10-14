Are you happy with the NOPD’s performance?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- How do you feel the New Orleans Police Department is doing? Is the NOPD making the city a safer place?

Around half of New Orleans residents say, ‘Yes.’ The New Orleans Crime Coalition’s Annual satisfaction survey is out and we have the results.

When looking at the numbers in 2019 compared to 2020, the overall satisfaction with the NOPD is trending upward for this year. However, the survey did pinpoint areas where the New Orleans Police Department still needs to work on.

Here are some key findings from the survey:

New Orleans residents, 57% of them say, they’re satisfied with the NOPD. Black residents (57%) and white residents (59%) expressed similar views. There was a notable divide by age though.

Only 41% of residents, ages 18 to 44 are satisfied with the NOPD as opposed to 71% of those 45 years and older.

With that being said, there is still room for improvement. A large percent said the police department is doing a “poor” job investigating and solving a variety of crimes.

On each task, one-third or more survey respondents also say, the NOPD is doing “only a fair” job.

Pinpointing some areas for improvements include response times, patrolling neighborhoods, solving car thefts, and break-ins. As well as solving major drug crimes, murders, and violent crimes.

Now on the topic of contact with officers. About 74 percent of those surveyed, who had contact with an officer over the past year said, they were satisfied with the way the officer handled the situation, which is an improvement from 2019. It was 58 percent.

For the 2020 survey, the New Orleans Crime Coalition surveyed 800 people.

