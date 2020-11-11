Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

And the winners are! Casey Carter’s CMA picks

Good Morning New Orleans

Watch the CMA Awards on WGNO ABC-26 Wednesday 7pm

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – It’s country music’s biggest night.

The CMA Awards.

You can watch the show on WGNO ABC-26, Wednesday at 7 pm.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has a sneak peak at who the winners might be.

The expert selections come from Casey Carter from iHeartMedia Country 101.1 WNOE New Orleans.

And before the big show, a big behind-the-scenes show at 6:30 pm on WGNO ABC-26.

It’s called Inside the Country Music Hall of Fame.

And, you can listen to Casey Carter on 101.1 WNOE, Sundays through Fridays from 3pm to 7pm where every day is a winner!

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News