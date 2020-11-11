And the winners are! Casey Carter’s CMA picks

Watch the CMA Awards on WGNO ABC-26 Wednesday 7pm

NEW ORLEANS – It’s country music’s biggest night.

The CMA Awards.

You can watch the show on WGNO ABC-26, Wednesday at 7 pm.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has a sneak peak at who the winners might be.

The expert selections come from Casey Carter from iHeartMedia Country 101.1 WNOE New Orleans.

And before the big show, a big behind-the-scenes show at 6:30 pm on WGNO ABC-26.

It’s called Inside the Country Music Hall of Fame.

And, you can listen to Casey Carter on 101.1 WNOE, Sundays through Fridays from 3pm to 7pm where every day is a winner!