AMBER ALERT: Have you seen Jalisa Lassalle?

NEW ORLEANS- (WGNO) If you have a smartphone, you may have gotten an emergency alert around 1:30 this morning regarding a missing child.

What started as a Level 2 missing child advisory by the Louisiana State Police was upgraded to a statewide Amber Alert overnight. Jalisa Lassalle, 10-years-old, was seen getting inside a vehicle in New Iberia. Police have reason to believe she’s in imminent danger.

The man suspected of abducting Jalisa is 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal. He is a black man standing 5′ 9″ and weighs 224 pounds. He was last seen driving this 2012 Nissan Altima with the license plate, N472845.

Jalisa is 4’6″ tall and weighs 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts.

Again, police say she is in immediate danger. Take a good look at Jalisa’s picture. Anyone who sees her, the suspect Michael Sereal, or his Nissan Altima is asked to call 911.