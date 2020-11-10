A breakdown of Phase 3.3, which goes into effect November 11.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- We are getting closer to normalcy. Tomorrow, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, the City of New Orleans will move into Phase 3.3.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell says her reason for loosening the rules, is because the city has not seen a surge in cases lately.

It’s been tough for all of us to adapt but, we are finally getting there and Phase 3.3 brings us closer to being in line with the rest of the state’s rules.

For the first time since March, New Orleans bars will be able to serve patron indoors, strip clubs can reopen Wednesday and the size of gatherings will increase.

Phase 3.3 new rules:

Bars can serve indoors up to 25 percent capacity with a max of 50 people.

Outdoor bars are can have 100 percent capacity with a max of 50 people.

Outdoor social gatherings are limited to 150 people but, indoors are limited to 100 people.

Indoor and outdoor live entertainment is only allowed with a special event permit at certain venues.

Indoor live entertainment, though, is not allowed at bars or breweries.

Special events and live entertainment permits have to be submitted no less than 7 days before the planned event.

Restaurants and event venues can serve alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

As the city loosens it’s coronavirus restrictions on November 11, Mayor Cantrell did warn that we have to be precautious still, to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We have to double down on our efforts to remain safe as we ease restrictions in our communities. So, that means us, everyone doing their part, playing their role, being responsible. Make sure you get tested. Make sure you follow the guidelines because this is going to be the only way we are going to continue to seek progress in our city,” Mayor Cantrell warned.

Keep in mind, masks are still required in public and social distancing is still a must.

A few places and events not allowed to reopen yet are amusement parks, fairs and festivals, parades, and dance clubs.

No word on when we can expect for those to reopen.

For the full list of what’s allowed, visit https://ready.nola.gov/incident/coronavirus/safe-reopening/