Follow the signs at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s big.

The sign says it’s the biggest.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

That’s where the front yard is filled with pumpkins.

That’s where the sign says, New Orleans Largest Pumpkin Patch.

The address is 1031 South Carrollton Avenue in New Orleans.

You’ll know you’re there when you see the pumpkins.

You can get a pumpkin for as little as $2.

The money goes to help the church help the community.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.