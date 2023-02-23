2023 Fish Fry Friday Locations

Happy Lent, Louisiana! Whether you’re a practicing Catholic or just looking for some good food with good company, we have your hookup for some of the best fish in the area.

Lenten Fridays Schedule

February 24

March 3

March 10

March 17

March 24

March 31

Good Friday: April 7

ALL SAINTS CATHOLIC CHURCH

1441 Teche St, New Orleans, LA

All Fridays of Lent from 11:00 am – 6 pm

Menu consists of fried fish, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, vegetables, green salad, hush puppies, dessert, and bread for $12

Eggplant casserole for $5

French fries for $2

Extra hush puppies for $2

Drinks $1

ASCENSION OF OUR LORD

799 Fairway Drive, LaPlace, LA

Ash Wednesday and each Friday in Lent

Drive-thru 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fried or grilled fish, Cajun-boiled corn and potatoes, $13 ($10 child’s plate)

Contact Mike Abbate, (504) 388-2452.

DIVINE MERCY

4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner, LA

Every Friday of Lent (excluding Good Friday)

Drive-thru 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

$12 per plate.

Menu for Feb. 24; March 3, 17, 24, 31: Fried fish, boiled potatoes, corn on the cob, and a roll. Menu for March 10: Choice of fried shrimp or fish plates with French fries and corn on the cob.

GOOD SHEPHERD (Basilica of St. Stephen)

1025 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA (Fish on General Pershing Street behind the church)

March 3, 10, 24, 31, 5-7 p.m.

Drive-thru only

$12 plates include catfish, fries, corn, and coleslaw

Contact James Brady at (504) 239-11297.

HOLY NAME OF JESUS

6220 LaSalle Place, New Orleans

February 24, March 10, and March 24, 6 pm to 8 pm.

All plates include potato salad, french fries, and french bread and feature Louisiana shrimp and fish.

Children’s fish or shrimp plates available for $10

Adult fish or shrimp plates are available for $13

Adult combo plates available for $14

Cash or check only

LANTERN LIGHT

Back parking lot of St. Joseph Church (1802 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA)

Feb. 24 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

$10 plates include catfish, mac and cheese, bread, vegetable, dessert, and water

Get tickets at https://lanternlight.org.

MARY QUEEN OF PEACE

1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA

Every Friday during Lent from 5-7:30 p.m.

Choice of fried or baked fish; or fried shrimp, with two sides, drink, and dessert.

MATER DOLOROSA

1230 S. Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, LA (Behind church)

March 3, 17, and 31 from 5-8 p.m.

$15 plate includes fried catfish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, bread, and drink

Contact Jerry Plough, KC Mater Dolorosa Chapter, (504) 723-7521.

MOST HOLY TRINITY

501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, LA

Lenten dinners, Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Drive-thru 4-6 p.m.; Dine in from 5-7 p.m.

$15 plates include either fried catfish or shrimp, or combo, with fries or baked macaroni, coleslaw, and hush puppies, and drinks.

OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA

1927 St. Roch Avenue, New Orleans, LA

Every Friday during Lent, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

$15 plate includes fish, potatoes, salad, vegetables, and dessert

Contact Carol Ali Jenkins at (504) 944-0166.

OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE

1000 North Starrett Road, Metairie from 4-7pm

Platters (includes corn, potatoes & a roll)

Fried Fish Platter (includes corn, potatoes & a roll) $10.00

Crawfish Pie Platter $10.00

Crawfish Pies $4.00 each

Shrimp Étouffée with Rice $6.00 a pint

Bread Pudding $3.00 a slice.

OUR LADY OF PROMPT SUCCOR

2320 Paris Rd, Chalmette, LA

March 3 from 5 pm to 8 pm

Fried fish, baked fish, shrimp fettuccine, sides, and more

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE

411 N. Rampart St., New Orleans,

Feb. 24

Fish fry with macaroni, peas, salad, bread, and drink.

OUR LADY OF LOURDES,

345 Westchester Blvd., Slidell, LA (In the gymnasium)

March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Drive-thru or dine-in.

$12 plates include fried fish or shrimp with crab-boiled “smashed potatoes,” salad, dinner roll, and dessert.

New item: Grilled shrimp salad, $12.

Contact Larry Chisholm, (504) 905-8527.

OUR LADY OF LOURDES

2621 Colonial Blvd., Violet, LA

Drive-thru available Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 from 5-8 p.m.

$13 plates include fried fish and shrimp with fries and two sides (coleslaw, potato salad, jambalaya, Cajun potatoes, string bean casserole, gumbo, or mac and cheese)

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP

9016 Hwy. 23, Belle Chasse, LA (KC Council Hall)

All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 5:30-8 p.m.

Drive-thru only

Catfish plates, $12

Shrimp plates, $14

Served with white beans and miscellaneous desserts.

OUR LADY OF THE ANGELS

6851 River Road, Waggaman, LA

All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday and March 17

Drive-thru available, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 5-7 p.m.

Two plates: Fried or blackened fish, Cajun-boiled corn, potatoes, homemade dinner roll; or shrimp and grits, green beans, and homemade dinner roll. $15.

Contact Richard Kimball, (504) 300-3229.

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE

312 Lafitte St, Mandeville, LA

All Fridays of Lent from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Adult Plate: $12 Fried or baked catfish, green beans, coleslaw, french fries, bread, dessert, and drink.

Childs Plate: $7 Fried catfish, choice of 2 sides, bread, dessert, and drink. Dine-in or take-out.

Cash, check, or credit card is accepted.

OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY

3368 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA

March 3, 10, and 17 from 5:30-8 p.m. in the cafeteria.

Catfish, french fries, coleslaw, green beans. Soft drinks, water, beer, wine, and desserts sold separately.

SACRED HEART OF JESUS

28088 Main St, Lacombe, LA 70445

February 24th, March 10th & March 24th;

Menu and Cost: Fried Fish, Mac & Cheese, Potato Salad, string beans $12.00; Pick up or drive-thru

ST. AGNES MEN’S CLUB

3310 Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, LA

March 3, 17, and 31 at 5 p.m.

$15 plates include fried fish and shrimp, coleslaw, bread, tea.

A family bingo will be held after the March 31 dinner at 7 p.m.

ST. ANDREW THE APOSTLE

3101 Eton St, New Orleans, LA

Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 5-8 p.m.

Fish, shrimp, and combo platters $12 Includes green beans, french fries, hush puppies, and coleslaw

Gumbo $7

Cheese pizza slice $2

Homemade desserts and drinks available.

Cash and credit accepted

Visit www.saintandrewparish.net for surprise menu options

ST. ANGELA MERICI

901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie, LA

March 10, 24 and 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Menus: fried fish, fried shrimp, corn and shrimp soup, pizza slices

$10 child plate

$12 adult plate

$14 grilled fish or shrimp plate

Contact Michael Cruppi (504) 616-9501 or Janet Cruppi (504) 338-2957.

ST. ANN

3601 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA at the cafeteria door (4921 Meadowdale St.)

Feb. 24, March 10, 24, 6 p.m. (drive-thru only on March 24) at cafeteria door

$12 fried fish or shrimp plate

$14 combo plate

ST. ANSELM

306 St. Mary Street, Madisonville, LA

Lenten Fridays: Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 4-8 p.m. Drive-thru only

Fried catfish, shrimp, crab cakes or soft shell crab (cost varies).

Also, seafood gumbo and more.

Parish office (985) 845-7342 or website stanselmparish.org.

ST. ANTHONY

2685 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte, LA

All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., then 4-7 p.m.

Fried fish or shrimp or combo plates. $15 plates come with sides (vary per week)

Accepting lunch delivery orders. Contact Lenora, (504) 458-5032.

ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA

234 Angus Dr, Luling, LA 70070

Luling, All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 5pm to 7 pm.

Fish plate $12

Gumbo & potato salad $12

Desserts $1

Drinks $1

ST. BENEDICT

20370 Smith Road, Covington, LA

March 7, 17, 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Fish or shrimp ($12)

Combo ($16)

Plates come with mac and cheese, green beans, and dinner roll

Parish office, (985) 892-5202.

ST. BENILDE

1901 Division St., Metairie., LA

Feb. 24 and March 3; March 17 and 31

Drive-thru only, 5:30-8 p.m.

Pre-sold tickets, call (504) 834-4980.

May pick up or dine in beginning at 5 p.m.

ST. BERNARD

2805 Bayou Road, St. Bernard, LA

Lenten seafood dinners each Friday, Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31

Seafood gumbo, fried fish, fried shrimp, stuffed crab, shrimp jambalaya, shrimp fettuccini, white beans and shrimp, crawfish pie, baked mac and cheese, green bean casserole, potato salad, cole slaw, and plenty of desserts!

Fried fish and fried shrimp dinners with two sides” $20 each

Stuffed crabs (two) with two sides $26

Seafood plate with two sides $28

Po-boy $16

Desserts $1 each

Contact (504) 281-2267 for more

ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA

105 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, LA (In the cafeteria)

March 10, 17 and 24 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Fried fish, shrimp or combo plates; and soft shell crab plates

All plates come with mac and cheese, hush puppies, and coleslaw

Additional items may be purchased, including seafood gumbo, boiled shrimp remoulade, and salad.

ST. CHARLES BORROMEO

13396 River Road, Destrehan, LA (Drive-thru by school gym)

March 3, 10 and 17 from 4-7 p.m.

Fried fish, potatoes, green salad, bread, dessert for $15.

ST. CHRISTOPHER THE MARTYR

3900 Derbigny Street, Metairie, LA

Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 24, and 31 beginning at 6 p.m.

Two drive-thru lanes (in front of school on Derbigny Street and in rear on Johnson Street)

Derbigny Street only on March 31

Fish or shrimp plates, $13

Fish and shrimp combo, $14

Includes potatoes, corn, bread, and salad.

Visit www.stchristophermensclub.org for more

ST. CLEMENT OF ROME

4317 Richland Ave, Metairie, LA

March 3 and 10, 5:30-8 p.m. in Parish Center

Drive-thru available

Call (504) 887-7821 for more information

ST. CLETUS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS

3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, LA

Feb. 22 from 5-8 p.m. and every Friday during Lent from 5-8 p.m.

Dine in, take out, or drive thru.

Plates or sandwiches, oysters, fish, or shrimp, ranging from $11-16

Credit cards accepted.

ST. DOMINIC

775 Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA

March 10th

Drive-thru pickup only

$13 Catfish Plate includes Fried Catfish, Mac & Cheese, Fries, and Bread.

$4 for Slice Of Cheese Pizza

Order in advance for pickup by clicking here.

ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR/STEAM

4921 W Metairie Ave, Metairie, LA

March 10 and March 24

Drive-thru, take-out and dine-in options available

Visit www.STEAMevents.org for details on menu, cost, and times.

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER

444 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA (In cafeteria)

March 3 and 17 from 5:30-8 p.m. with desserts by Daughter of Isabella

Fish plates with potatoes, coleslaw, bread.

Adult fish plate $14

Child plate $10

Gumbo $10

Pizza slice, $2

Drinks and desserts will also be available

Cash or credit card. On March 31, the Men’s Club sponsors Crawfish Fest from 5-9 p.m. in the schoolyard.



ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL

1050 Piety Drive, New Orleans, LA

Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24; April 3

10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. or until sold out.

Two pieces of fried or baked fish, mac and cheese, green peas, salad (potato or green), dessert, drink, $12.

Delivery available for orders of 10 or more. Contact (504) 282-0296

ST. HUBERT

176 Anthony F. Monica St., Garyville, LA

Ash Wednesday and all Fridays in Lent excluding Good Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in parish hall

Fried fish, mac and cheese, vegetable, cake, $10 ($12 for two filets)

Sponsored by St. Hubert Beautification Society.

ST. JANE DE CHANTAL

72054 Maple St., Abita Springs, LA

Fish Fry, Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Fried catfish or fried shrimp plate for $10

Bowl of gumbo for $6

Drinks for $1

ST. JEROME

6746, 3310 Florida Avenue, Kenner, LA

All Fridays in Lent from 11 am to 7 pm

Menu will include fish, shrimp, and combination plates.

ST. JOACHIM

5505 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, LA

Drive-thru only on all Fridays in Lent except Good Friday

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fish plate, $9

Shrimp plate, $11

Combo plate, $13

All plates include fries, coleslaw, and dessert.

ST. JOAN OF ARC

346 Fir Street, LaPlace, LA

Drive-thru Lenten dinners every Friday except March 24 from 3-7 p.m

Plates are $11 for catfish, $13 for either shrimp or combo

Contact parish office for more information at (985) 652-9100.

ST. JOHN OF THE CROSS

61030 Brier Lake Drive, Lacombe, LA

March 3, 17 and 31 from 4:30-7 p.m.

All dinners $12

Includes domestic catfish, wild-caught Gulf shrimp, or combo plate with smashed potatoes, hush puppies and green beans. Drinks and desserts are available.

Contact Merlin Schwab at (985) 707-6599 for more information

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST

11345 St. John Church Road, Folsom, LA

The Knights of Columbus will hold Lenten Fish Fries every Friday in Lent except Good Fridays

Dinners are $12 each and include fried catfish, potatoes, cole slaw, and hush puppies.

Desserts will be sold separately

Cheese pizzas available for the kids for $2

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST

15405 Hwy. 90, Paradis, LA

March 3, 17, and 31 beginning at 4 p.m. in the parish hall

Fried catfish dinners with white beans and rice, coleslaw, and bread for $10

ST. JOSEPH CHURCH AND SHRINE ON THE WESTBANK

Seventh & Newton Streets, Gretna, LA (In the gym)

March 24 from 5-7 p.m.

Dine-in or takeout

$15 per plate. Includes fried catfish, baked macaroni, salad and bread.

Shrimp and grits dinner includes fried shrimp, grits, salad and bread.

Drinks and desserts available

ST. KATHARINE DREXEL

2001 Louisiana Avenue, New Orleans, LA

March 10

Drive-thru only

$15 per plate

Call (504) 891-3172 for more information

ST. LOUIS KING OF FRANCE

1609 Carrollton Ave, Metairie, LA (Entrance on Carrollton Ave, exit onto Lake Ave.)

March 3, 10 & 17

Fresh Louisiana Seafood: Shrimp Platters, Catfish Platters, Combination Platters, French Fries, Corn, Bread, Pizza by the Slice, and Drinks

4:30-7:30pm

Dine-in or Drive-thru

Cash and credit card accepted

ST. LUKE THE EVANGELIST

910 Cross Gates Blvd, Slidell, LA

All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday

$12 for baked or fried fish, 2 sides (smashed potatoes, french fries, or coleslaw) and a Hawaiian roll

Delicious desserts for sale

St. Rita

194 Ravan Ave, Harahan, LA

March 3 from 5 to 8 pm

Drive-thru and dine-in options available

Contact the parish for more information at (504)737-0744

ST. ROSALIE

600 2nd Ave., Harvey, LA

All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday

Drive-thru only

Fried Fish Plate – $11.00

Fried Shrimp Plate – $13.00

Fried Fish & Shrimp Combo Plate – $12.00

Includes French Fries, Cole Slaw & Hushpuppies

Homemade desserts also available to purchase at $1.00

ST. MARGARET MARY

1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell, LA

Drive-thru or dine-in options

Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 from 5-8 p.m.

$12 per plate for fried or baked fish, mac and cheese, AND garlic fries.

Cash or credit card accepted.

Contact Dave Graffagnino at (985) 201-4862 for more information

ST. MARY MAGDALEN

6425 West Metairie Ave., Metairie, LA

Drive-thru; dine-in at cafeteria.

March 3 and 17 from 5:30-8 p.m.

$12 per plate, fried fish and shrimp with hot potatoes, coleslaw, and bread.

Cup of gumbo, $5

Cheese pizza, $2 per slice.

Call (504) 733-0922 for more information

ST. MATTHEW THE APOSTLE

10021 Jefferson Hwy., River Ridge

Drive-thru or sit-down dining for fish fry in the cafeteria

March 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

$15 plate includes fish, fries, coleslaw, bread, and a drink & cheese pizza, plus a dessert table (donations appreciated)

Contact parish office at (504) 737-4537.

ST. PAUL THE APOSTLE

6828 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA

Lenten Fridays from Feb. 24 to March 31

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

$12 per plate includes golden fried fish, baked macaroni and cheese, green peas, potato salad, bread and dessert, and a bottle of water. (504) 242-8820.

ST. PETER

125 East 19th Ave., Covington, LA

Drive-thru and sit down

All Fridays in Lent except Good Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Catfish or shrimp, French fries, choice of potato salad or coleslaw, $12

Call (985) 892-2422 for more information

ST. PETER SCHOOL

188 W. 7th Street, Reserve, LA

Every Friday during Lent from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

$13 plates Shrimp stuffed potato dinners every other Friday beginning Feb. 24 Fried fish and shrimp dinners every other Friday beginning March 3 Contact school office at (985) 536-4296 for more information



ST. PIUS X

6600 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans, LA (In cafeteria)

March 10 & 31

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Fried fish, salad, mac and cheese, pizza, desserts, beverages, $15.

Presale tickets at www.stpiusxnola.org.

Support Boy Scout Troop, accepting cash, check, Venmo, and credit cards

VISITATION OF OUR LADY

3520 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA