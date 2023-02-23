2023 Fish Fry Friday Locations

Happy Lent, Louisiana! Whether you’re a practicing Catholic or just looking for some good food with good company, we have your hookup for some of the best fish in the area.
Lenten Fridays Schedule
- February 24
- March 3
- March 10
- March 17
- March 24
- March 31
- Good Friday: April 7
ALL SAINTS CATHOLIC CHURCH
1441 Teche St, New Orleans, LA
- All Fridays of Lent from 11:00 am – 6 pm
- Menu consists of fried fish, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, vegetables, green salad, hush puppies, dessert, and bread for $12
- Eggplant casserole for $5
- French fries for $2
- Extra hush puppies for $2
- Drinks $1
ASCENSION OF OUR LORD
799 Fairway Drive, LaPlace, LA
- Ash Wednesday and each Friday in Lent
- Drive-thru 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Fried or grilled fish, Cajun-boiled corn and potatoes, $13 ($10 child’s plate)
- Contact Mike Abbate, (504) 388-2452.
DIVINE MERCY
4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner, LA
- Every Friday of Lent (excluding Good Friday)
- Drive-thru 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- $12 per plate.
- Menu for Feb. 24; March 3, 17, 24, 31: Fried fish, boiled potatoes, corn on the cob, and a roll. Menu for March 10: Choice of fried shrimp or fish plates with French fries and corn on the cob.
GOOD SHEPHERD (Basilica of St. Stephen)
1025 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA (Fish on General Pershing Street behind the church)
- March 3, 10, 24, 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Drive-thru only
- $12 plates include catfish, fries, corn, and coleslaw
- Contact James Brady at (504) 239-11297.
HOLY NAME OF JESUS
6220 LaSalle Place, New Orleans
- February 24, March 10, and March 24, 6 pm to 8 pm.
- All plates include potato salad, french fries, and french bread and feature Louisiana shrimp and fish.
- Children’s fish or shrimp plates available for $10
- Adult fish or shrimp plates are available for $13
- Adult combo plates available for $14
- Cash or check only
LANTERN LIGHT
Back parking lot of St. Joseph Church (1802 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA)
- Feb. 24 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- $10 plates include catfish, mac and cheese, bread, vegetable, dessert, and water
- Get tickets at https://lanternlight.org.
MARY QUEEN OF PEACE
1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA
- Every Friday during Lent from 5-7:30 p.m.
- Choice of fried or baked fish; or fried shrimp, with two sides, drink, and dessert.
MATER DOLOROSA
1230 S. Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, LA (Behind church)
- March 3, 17, and 31 from 5-8 p.m.
- $15 plate includes fried catfish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, bread, and drink
- Contact Jerry Plough, KC Mater Dolorosa Chapter, (504) 723-7521.
MOST HOLY TRINITY
501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, LA
- Lenten dinners, Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
- Drive-thru 4-6 p.m.; Dine in from 5-7 p.m.
- $15 plates include either fried catfish or shrimp, or combo, with fries or baked macaroni, coleslaw, and hush puppies, and drinks.
OUR LADY STAR OF THE SEA
1927 St. Roch Avenue, New Orleans, LA
- Every Friday during Lent, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- $15 plate includes fish, potatoes, salad, vegetables, and dessert
- Contact Carol Ali Jenkins at (504) 944-0166.
OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE
1000 North Starrett Road, Metairie from 4-7pm
Platters (includes corn, potatoes & a roll)
- Fried Fish Platter (includes corn, potatoes & a roll) $10.00
- Crawfish Pie Platter $10.00
- Crawfish Pies $4.00 each
- Shrimp Étouffée with Rice $6.00 a pint
- Bread Pudding $3.00 a slice.
OUR LADY OF PROMPT SUCCOR
2320 Paris Rd, Chalmette, LA
- March 3 from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Fried fish, baked fish, shrimp fettuccine, sides, and more
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE
411 N. Rampart St., New Orleans,
- Feb. 24
- Fish fry with macaroni, peas, salad, bread, and drink.
OUR LADY OF LOURDES,
345 Westchester Blvd., Slidell, LA (In the gymnasium)
- March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 5-8 p.m.
- Drive-thru or dine-in.
- $12 plates include fried fish or shrimp with crab-boiled “smashed potatoes,” salad, dinner roll, and dessert.
- New item: Grilled shrimp salad, $12.
- Contact Larry Chisholm, (504) 905-8527.
OUR LADY OF LOURDES
2621 Colonial Blvd., Violet, LA
- Drive-thru available Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 from 5-8 p.m.
- $13 plates include fried fish and shrimp with fries and two sides (coleslaw, potato salad, jambalaya, Cajun potatoes, string bean casserole, gumbo, or mac and cheese)
OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP
9016 Hwy. 23, Belle Chasse, LA (KC Council Hall)
- All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 5:30-8 p.m.
- Drive-thru only
- Catfish plates, $12
- Shrimp plates, $14
- Served with white beans and miscellaneous desserts.
OUR LADY OF THE ANGELS
6851 River Road, Waggaman, LA
- All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday and March 17
- Drive-thru available, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 5-7 p.m.
- Two plates: Fried or blackened fish, Cajun-boiled corn, potatoes, homemade dinner roll; or shrimp and grits, green beans, and homemade dinner roll. $15.
- Contact Richard Kimball, (504) 300-3229.
OUR LADY OF THE LAKE
312 Lafitte St, Mandeville, LA
All Fridays of Lent from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
- Adult Plate: $12 Fried or baked catfish, green beans, coleslaw, french fries, bread, dessert, and drink.
- Childs Plate: $7 Fried catfish, choice of 2 sides, bread, dessert, and drink. Dine-in or take-out.
- Cash, check, or credit card is accepted.
OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY
3368 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA
- March 3, 10, and 17 from 5:30-8 p.m. in the cafeteria.
- Catfish, french fries, coleslaw, green beans. Soft drinks, water, beer, wine, and desserts sold separately.
SACRED HEART OF JESUS
28088 Main St, Lacombe, LA 70445
- February 24th, March 10th & March 24th;
- Menu and Cost: Fried Fish, Mac & Cheese, Potato Salad, string beans $12.00; Pick up or drive-thru
ST. AGNES MEN’S CLUB
3310 Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, LA
- March 3, 17, and 31 at 5 p.m.
- $15 plates include fried fish and shrimp, coleslaw, bread, tea.
- A family bingo will be held after the March 31 dinner at 7 p.m.
ST. ANDREW THE APOSTLE
3101 Eton St, New Orleans, LA
Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 5-8 p.m.
- Fish, shrimp, and combo platters $12
- Includes green beans, french fries, hush puppies, and coleslaw
- Gumbo $7
- Cheese pizza slice $2
- Homemade desserts and drinks available.
- Cash and credit accepted
- Visit www.saintandrewparish.net for surprise menu options
ST. ANGELA MERICI
901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie, LA
March 10, 24 and 31 from 5-8 p.m.
- Menus: fried fish, fried shrimp, corn and shrimp soup, pizza slices
- $10 child plate
- $12 adult plate
- $14 grilled fish or shrimp plate
Contact Michael Cruppi (504) 616-9501 or Janet Cruppi (504) 338-2957.
ST. ANN
3601 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA at the cafeteria door (4921 Meadowdale St.)
Feb. 24, March 10, 24, 6 p.m. (drive-thru only on March 24) at cafeteria door
- $12 fried fish or shrimp plate
- $14 combo plate
ST. ANSELM
306 St. Mary Street, Madisonville, LA
- Lenten Fridays: Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 4-8 p.m. Drive-thru only
- Fried catfish, shrimp, crab cakes or soft shell crab (cost varies).
- Also, seafood gumbo and more.
- Parish office (985) 845-7342 or website stanselmparish.org.
ST. ANTHONY
2685 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte, LA
- All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., then 4-7 p.m.
- Fried fish or shrimp or combo plates. $15 plates come with sides (vary per week)
- Accepting lunch delivery orders. Contact Lenora, (504) 458-5032.
ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA
234 Angus Dr, Luling, LA 70070
Luling, All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday from 5pm to 7 pm.
- Fish plate $12
- Gumbo & potato salad $12
- Desserts $1
- Drinks $1
ST. BENEDICT
20370 Smith Road, Covington, LA
March 7, 17, 31 from 4-7 p.m.
- Fish or shrimp ($12)
- Combo ($16)
- Plates come with mac and cheese, green beans, and dinner roll
- Parish office, (985) 892-5202.
ST. BENILDE
1901 Division St., Metairie., LA
- Feb. 24 and March 3; March 17 and 31
- Drive-thru only, 5:30-8 p.m.
- Pre-sold tickets, call (504) 834-4980.
- May pick up or dine in beginning at 5 p.m.
ST. BERNARD
2805 Bayou Road, St. Bernard, LA
- Lenten seafood dinners each Friday, Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31
- Seafood gumbo, fried fish, fried shrimp, stuffed crab, shrimp jambalaya, shrimp fettuccini, white beans and shrimp, crawfish pie, baked mac and cheese, green bean casserole, potato salad, cole slaw, and plenty of desserts!
- Fried fish and fried shrimp dinners with two sides” $20 each
- Stuffed crabs (two) with two sides $26
- Seafood plate with two sides $28
- Po-boy $16
- Desserts $1 each
- Contact (504) 281-2267 for more
ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA
105 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, LA (In the cafeteria)
- March 10, 17 and 24 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Fried fish, shrimp or combo plates; and soft shell crab plates
- All plates come with mac and cheese, hush puppies, and coleslaw
- Additional items may be purchased, including seafood gumbo, boiled shrimp remoulade, and salad.
ST. CHARLES BORROMEO
13396 River Road, Destrehan, LA (Drive-thru by school gym)
- March 3, 10 and 17 from 4-7 p.m.
- Fried fish, potatoes, green salad, bread, dessert for $15.
ST. CHRISTOPHER THE MARTYR
3900 Derbigny Street, Metairie, LA
- Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 24, and 31 beginning at 6 p.m.
- Two drive-thru lanes (in front of school on Derbigny Street and in rear on Johnson Street)
- Derbigny Street only on March 31
- Fish or shrimp plates, $13
- Fish and shrimp combo, $14
- Includes potatoes, corn, bread, and salad.
- Visit www.stchristophermensclub.org for more
ST. CLEMENT OF ROME
4317 Richland Ave, Metairie, LA
- March 3 and 10, 5:30-8 p.m. in Parish Center
- Drive-thru available
- Call (504) 887-7821 for more information
ST. CLETUS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS
3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, LA
- Feb. 22 from 5-8 p.m. and every Friday during Lent from 5-8 p.m.
- Dine in, take out, or drive thru.
- Plates or sandwiches, oysters, fish, or shrimp, ranging from $11-16
- Credit cards accepted.
ST. DOMINIC
775 Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA
- March 10th
- Drive-thru pickup only
- $13 Catfish Plate includes Fried Catfish, Mac & Cheese, Fries, and Bread.
- $4 for Slice Of Cheese Pizza
- Order in advance for pickup by clicking here.
ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR/STEAM
4921 W Metairie Ave, Metairie, LA
- March 10 and March 24
- Drive-thru, take-out and dine-in options available
- Visit www.STEAMevents.org for details on menu, cost, and times.
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER
444 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA (In cafeteria)
- March 3 and 17 from 5:30-8 p.m. with desserts by Daughter of Isabella
- Fish plates with potatoes, coleslaw, bread.
- Adult fish plate $14
- Child plate $10
- Gumbo $10
- Pizza slice, $2
- Drinks and desserts will also be available
- Cash or credit card.
- On March 31, the Men’s Club sponsors Crawfish Fest from 5-9 p.m. in the schoolyard.
ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL
1050 Piety Drive, New Orleans, LA
- Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24; April 3
- 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. or until sold out.
- Two pieces of fried or baked fish, mac and cheese, green peas, salad (potato or green), dessert, drink, $12.
- Delivery available for orders of 10 or more. Contact (504) 282-0296
ST. HUBERT
176 Anthony F. Monica St., Garyville, LA
- Ash Wednesday and all Fridays in Lent excluding Good Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in parish hall
- Fried fish, mac and cheese, vegetable, cake, $10 ($12 for two filets)
- Sponsored by St. Hubert Beautification Society.
ST. JANE DE CHANTAL
72054 Maple St., Abita Springs, LA
- Fish Fry, Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 from 4-7 p.m.
- Fried catfish or fried shrimp plate for $10
- Bowl of gumbo for $6
- Drinks for $1
ST. JEROME
6746, 3310 Florida Avenue, Kenner, LA
- All Fridays in Lent from 11 am to 7 pm
- Menu will include fish, shrimp, and combination plates.
ST. JOACHIM
5505 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, LA
- Drive-thru only on all Fridays in Lent except Good Friday
- 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Fish plate, $9
- Shrimp plate, $11
- Combo plate, $13
- All plates include fries, coleslaw, and dessert.
ST. JOAN OF ARC
346 Fir Street, LaPlace, LA
- Drive-thru Lenten dinners every Friday except March 24 from 3-7 p.m
- Plates are $11 for catfish, $13 for either shrimp or combo
- Contact parish office for more information at (985) 652-9100.
ST. JOHN OF THE CROSS
61030 Brier Lake Drive, Lacombe, LA
- March 3, 17 and 31 from 4:30-7 p.m.
- All dinners $12
- Includes domestic catfish, wild-caught Gulf shrimp, or combo plate with smashed potatoes, hush puppies and green beans. Drinks and desserts are available.
- Contact Merlin Schwab at (985) 707-6599 for more information
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
11345 St. John Church Road, Folsom, LA
- The Knights of Columbus will hold Lenten Fish Fries every Friday in Lent except Good Fridays
- Dinners are $12 each and include fried catfish, potatoes, cole slaw, and hush puppies.
- Desserts will be sold separately
- Cheese pizzas available for the kids for $2
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST
15405 Hwy. 90, Paradis, LA
- March 3, 17, and 31 beginning at 4 p.m. in the parish hall
- Fried catfish dinners with white beans and rice, coleslaw, and bread for $10
ST. JOSEPH CHURCH AND SHRINE ON THE WESTBANK
Seventh & Newton Streets, Gretna, LA (In the gym)
- March 24 from 5-7 p.m.
- Dine-in or takeout
- $15 per plate. Includes fried catfish, baked macaroni, salad and bread.
- Shrimp and grits dinner includes fried shrimp, grits, salad and bread.
- Drinks and desserts available
ST. KATHARINE DREXEL
2001 Louisiana Avenue, New Orleans, LA
- March 10
- Drive-thru only
- $15 per plate
- Call (504) 891-3172 for more information
ST. LOUIS KING OF FRANCE
1609 Carrollton Ave, Metairie, LA (Entrance on Carrollton Ave, exit onto Lake Ave.)
- March 3, 10 & 17
- Fresh Louisiana Seafood: Shrimp Platters, Catfish Platters, Combination Platters, French Fries, Corn, Bread, Pizza by the Slice, and Drinks
- 4:30-7:30pm
- Dine-in or Drive-thru
- Cash and credit card accepted
ST. LUKE THE EVANGELIST
910 Cross Gates Blvd, Slidell, LA
- All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday
- $12 for baked or fried fish, 2 sides (smashed potatoes, french fries, or coleslaw) and a Hawaiian roll
- Delicious desserts for sale
St. Rita
194 Ravan Ave, Harahan, LA
- March 3 from 5 to 8 pm
- Drive-thru and dine-in options available
- Contact the parish for more information at (504)737-0744
ST. ROSALIE
600 2nd Ave., Harvey, LA
- All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday
- Drive-thru only
- Fried Fish Plate – $11.00
- Fried Shrimp Plate – $13.00
- Fried Fish & Shrimp Combo Plate – $12.00
- Includes French Fries, Cole Slaw & Hushpuppies
- Homemade desserts also available to purchase at $1.00
ST. MARGARET MARY
1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell, LA
- Drive-thru or dine-in options
- Feb. 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 from 5-8 p.m.
- $12 per plate for fried or baked fish, mac and cheese, AND garlic fries.
- Cash or credit card accepted.
- Contact Dave Graffagnino at (985) 201-4862 for more information
ST. MARY MAGDALEN
6425 West Metairie Ave., Metairie, LA
- Drive-thru; dine-in at cafeteria.
- March 3 and 17 from 5:30-8 p.m.
- $12 per plate, fried fish and shrimp with hot potatoes, coleslaw, and bread.
- Cup of gumbo, $5
- Cheese pizza, $2 per slice.
- Call (504) 733-0922 for more information
ST. MATTHEW THE APOSTLE
10021 Jefferson Hwy., River Ridge
- Drive-thru or sit-down dining for fish fry in the cafeteria
- March 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- $15 plate includes fish, fries, coleslaw, bread, and a drink & cheese pizza, plus a dessert table (donations appreciated)
- Contact parish office at (504) 737-4537.
ST. PAUL THE APOSTLE
6828 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA
- Lenten Fridays from Feb. 24 to March 31
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- $12 per plate includes golden fried fish, baked macaroni and cheese, green peas, potato salad, bread and dessert, and a bottle of water. (504) 242-8820.
ST. PETER
125 East 19th Ave., Covington, LA
- Drive-thru and sit down
- All Fridays in Lent except Good Friday from 5-7 p.m.
- Catfish or shrimp, French fries, choice of potato salad or coleslaw, $12
- Call (985) 892-2422 for more information
ST. PETER SCHOOL
188 W. 7th Street, Reserve, LA
- Every Friday during Lent from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- $13 plates
- Shrimp stuffed potato dinners every other Friday beginning Feb. 24
- Fried fish and shrimp dinners every other Friday beginning March 3
- Contact school office at (985) 536-4296 for more information
ST. PIUS X
6600 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans, LA (In cafeteria)
- March 10 & 31
- 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Fried fish, salad, mac and cheese, pizza, desserts, beverages, $15.
- Presale tickets at www.stpiusxnola.org.
- Support Boy Scout Troop, accepting cash, check, Venmo, and credit cards
VISITATION OF OUR LADY
3520 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA
- Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent except Good Friday, 5-8 p.m.
- Dine-in cafeteria or take out
- Fried fish and shrimp plates, etouffee, and more
- Menu: www. vol.org.