A Thibodaux tradition that has spread like wildfire!
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The time has come to stop, drop, and let the good times roll at the 2023 Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair, sponsored by WGNO!
More than 130 years in the making, this parade proves time and time again to be one of Louisiana’s favorites all while going towards a good cause. The first Firemen’s Fair was held in 1883 and raised nearly $250 for the Thibodaux Fire Department, the largest volunteer fire department in the nation.
Catch WGNO Live on the Road at 5 and 6PM on Thursday, May 4 where we will give you a live look at the world-famous Firemen’s Fair burgers, the entertainment, and of course, the volunteer firefighters who make it all possible.
See our full event guide below. For a full map of the event, click here.
GALLERY: What you can expect at the 2023 Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair
Events Schedule
Thursday, May 4
- 5pm — Fair Opening Ceremony
- 5:00pm-5:30pm — Andrea Rhodes/National Anthem
- 5-11pm — Pay-One-Price Rides $25
- 5:30pm-7:30pm — Left on Red (Rock Cover Band)
- 8pm- 10:30pm — Lagniappe Band (South Louisiana Cover Band)
- 11pm — Fair closes
Friday, May 5
- 5pm — Fair Opens
- 5pm-11pm — Pay-One-Price Rides $25
- 5:45pm-7:45pm — Dead End (Classic Rock with a Little Soul)
- 6pm – 8pm — 5k & Fun Run Registration and Check-In Opens
- 8:15pm-10:15pm — Snapper & The Fishsticks (Party Band)
- 10:45pm-12am — Everclear (90s Alternative Rock)
- 12:30am — Fair Closes
Saturday, May 6
- 7:30am — Fun Run Begins.
- 8am — 5k Begins.
- 11am — Fair Opens
- 11am-6pm — Pay-One-Price Rides $25
- 11am-12:15pm Bunk Johnson Brazz Band (Brass Band)
- 12:45pm-2:15pm — Electric Ramble
- 4:45pm-6:45pm — Voodoo Bayou
- 6pm — First Auction Begins
- 7:15pm-9:15pm — Elise HarperCountry
- 9:45pm-11pm — Chris Janson (headliner)
- 12:30am — Fair Closes
Sunday, May 7
- 11am — Fair Opens
- 11am — Firemen’s Parade
- 11:30am-1:30pm — Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco
- (Directly After Parade) — Firemen’s Auction
- 2pm-4pm — The Justin Cornett Band
- 4:30pm-6:30pm — Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
- 7pm-9pm — Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition
- 9pm — $15,000 raffle drawing, fair closes
Food
Fairgoers will be met with a wide selection of food, including the famous Firemen’s Fair burger! While they are busy fighting fires and saving lives every other day of the year, firefighters with the Thibodaux Fire Department will split into dozens of teams to prepare a unique dish for visitors. While you’re there, check out these options:
- Shrimp stew
- Shrimp creole
- Crab cakes with crawfish sauce
- Crawfish pie
- Gumbo
- Boudin
- Jambalaya
- Funnel sticks
- Turkey legs
Firemen’s Parade
Crowds will line the streets on Sunday for one of the fair’s biggest events, the Firemen’s Parade. Older than most Mardi Gras krewes and believed to be one of the oldest parades still running today, the event is sure to bring thousands together in 2023.
The parade begins Sunday at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Blake Court and Menard Street. It will conclude at the fairgrounds.
Rides
What’s a fair without the rides? We’re told this year will bring a large selection of rides sure to attract everyone from kids to thrill-seekers. This includes:
- Ferris wheel
- Tilt-a-Whirl
- Bumper cars
- Thrill rides
- Children’s rides
- A plethora of carnival games
Pricing
Wristbands are available for $25 each and can be used the following days:
- Thursday: 5-11PM
- Friday: 5-12AM
- Saturday: 11-6PM
Visitors can also purchase a mega pass for $75, which is good for all hours the fair is open, including Sunday.
Auctions
Both live and silent auctions will be held through the weekend. A major key to fundraising efforts is due to the contributions made during these auctions. Prizes range anywhere from $20 car washes to $10,000 custom-made boats and unique celebrity experiences. Who’s the celebrity? You’ll just have to show up to find out! All auction purchases are tax-deductible.
Schedule
Saturday @ 6pm — Behind the float barn
Sunday immediately after the parade — Inside Grand Marshal’s Den (Parade Float Barn)
5K and Fun Run
Register now for the 10th anniversary of the Firemen’s Fair Fun Run and 5K! All kids ages 5-17 can register for free, sponsored once again by Thibodaux Regional Health System. All adult (ages 18+) pre-registrations will receive a $10 food/drink voucher for the fair.
Registration will last up until race day on Saturday morning. The race begins at 8 a.m. at the fairgrounds entrance and will roll through downtown Thibodaux before heading back to the fairgrounds. All participants will receive a commemorative medal and complimentary refreshments.
Raffle — $15,000 grand prize!
Be sure to buy tickets throughout the fair to be entered to win a variety of raffle prizes ranging from cash and gift cards to a $15,000 grand prize! You do not need to be present to win.
|1st
|$15,000 Cash GRAND PRIZE
|Thibodaux Vol. Fire Department
|2nd
|$1,000 Cash
|2022 Grand Marshal Danny Cavell
|3rd
|$1,000 Cash
|2002 Grand Marshal Ken Rodrigue
|4th
|$1,000 Cash
|In Memory of Lou Toups
|5th
|$1,000 Cash
|In Memory of Neal Swanner & Christine “Poonie” Naquin
|6th
|$1,000 Gift Card
|Wag-a-pak, 2013 GM. Al Waguespack
|7th
|$1,000 Gift Card
|Gaubert Oil Company
|8th
|14 Karat Gold Freshwater Pearl Set
|Bill George Jewelers
|9th
|$500 Cash
|Southern Trailer Works and Southern Sign & Design
|10th
|$500 Cash
|American South Mortgage Lending
|11th
|$500 Cash
|Robichaux Ford
|12th
|$500 Gift Card
|Rouses Market
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Stories
- Man charged in shooting of Black Kansas City teen who went to the wrong house
- Cool temperatures, dry weather this evening
- Calling all Kyles: Texas city to attempt world record for largest same-name gathering
- McConnell returns to Capitol as GOP faces full plate of challenges
- Your guide to the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair, sponsored by WGNO