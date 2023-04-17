A Thibodaux tradition that has spread like wildfire!

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The time has come to stop, drop, and let the good times roll at the 2023 Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair, sponsored by WGNO!

More than 130 years in the making, this parade proves time and time again to be one of Louisiana’s favorites all while going towards a good cause. The first Firemen’s Fair was held in 1883 and raised nearly $250 for the Thibodaux Fire Department, the largest volunteer fire department in the nation.

Catch WGNO Live on the Road at 5 and 6PM on Thursday, May 4 where we will give you a live look at the world-famous Firemen’s Fair burgers, the entertainment, and of course, the volunteer firefighters who make it all possible.

See our full event guide below. For a full map of the event, click here.

GALLERY: What you can expect at the 2023 Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair

Mr. Bob | PC| WGNO Rick Erbach

Events Schedule

Thursday, May 4

5pm — Fair Opening Ceremony

5:00pm-5:30pm — Andrea Rhodes/National Anthem

5-11pm — Pay-One-Price Rides $25

5:30pm-7:30pm — Left on Red (Rock Cover Band)

8pm- 10:30pm — Lagniappe Band (South Louisiana Cover Band)

11pm — Fair closes

Friday, May 5

5pm — Fair Opens

5pm-11pm — Pay-One-Price Rides $25

5:45pm-7:45pm — Dead End (Classic Rock with a Little Soul)

6pm – 8pm — 5k & Fun Run Registration and Check-In Opens

8:15pm-10:15pm — Snapper & The Fishsticks (Party Band)

10:45pm-12am — Everclear (90s Alternative Rock)

12:30am — Fair Closes

Saturday, May 6

7:30am — Fun Run Begins.

8am — 5k Begins.

11am — Fair Opens

11am-6pm — Pay-One-Price Rides $25

11am-12:15pm Bunk Johnson Brazz Band (Brass Band)

12:45pm-2:15pm — Electric Ramble

4:45pm-6:45pm — Voodoo Bayou

6pm — First Auction Begins

7:15pm-9:15pm — Elise HarperCountry

9:45pm-11pm — Chris Janson (headliner)

12:30am — Fair Closes

Sunday, May 7

11am — Fair Opens

11am — Firemen’s Parade

11:30am-1:30pm — Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco

(Directly After Parade) — Firemen’s Auction

2pm-4pm — The Justin Cornett Band

4:30pm-6:30pm — Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

7pm-9pm — Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition

9pm — $15,000 raffle drawing, fair closes

Food

Fairgoers will be met with a wide selection of food, including the famous Firemen’s Fair burger! While they are busy fighting fires and saving lives every other day of the year, firefighters with the Thibodaux Fire Department will split into dozens of teams to prepare a unique dish for visitors. While you’re there, check out these options:

Shrimp stew

Shrimp creole

Crab cakes with crawfish sauce

Crawfish pie

Gumbo

Boudin

Jambalaya

Funnel sticks

Turkey legs

Firemen’s Parade

Crowds will line the streets on Sunday for one of the fair’s biggest events, the Firemen’s Parade. Older than most Mardi Gras krewes and believed to be one of the oldest parades still running today, the event is sure to bring thousands together in 2023.

The parade begins Sunday at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Blake Court and Menard Street. It will conclude at the fairgrounds.

Rides

What’s a fair without the rides? We’re told this year will bring a large selection of rides sure to attract everyone from kids to thrill-seekers. This includes:

Ferris wheel

Tilt-a-Whirl

Bumper cars

Thrill rides

Children’s rides

A plethora of carnival games

Pricing

Wristbands are available for $25 each and can be used the following days:

Thursday: 5-11PM

Friday: 5-12AM

Saturday: 11-6PM

Visitors can also purchase a mega pass for $75, which is good for all hours the fair is open, including Sunday.

Auctions

Both live and silent auctions will be held through the weekend. A major key to fundraising efforts is due to the contributions made during these auctions. Prizes range anywhere from $20 car washes to $10,000 custom-made boats and unique celebrity experiences. Who’s the celebrity? You’ll just have to show up to find out! All auction purchases are tax-deductible.

Schedule

Saturday @ 6pm — Behind the float barn

Sunday immediately after the parade — Inside Grand Marshal’s Den (Parade Float Barn)

5K and Fun Run

Register now for the 10th anniversary of the Firemen’s Fair Fun Run and 5K! All kids ages 5-17 can register for free, sponsored once again by Thibodaux Regional Health System. All adult (ages 18+) pre-registrations will receive a $10 food/drink voucher for the fair.

Registration will last up until race day on Saturday morning. The race begins at 8 a.m. at the fairgrounds entrance and will roll through downtown Thibodaux before heading back to the fairgrounds. All participants will receive a commemorative medal and complimentary refreshments.

Raffle — $15,000 grand prize!

Be sure to buy tickets throughout the fair to be entered to win a variety of raffle prizes ranging from cash and gift cards to a $15,000 grand prize! You do not need to be present to win.

1st $15,000 Cash GRAND PRIZE Thibodaux Vol. Fire Department 2nd $1,000 Cash 2022 Grand Marshal Danny Cavell 3rd $1,000 Cash 2002 Grand Marshal Ken Rodrigue 4th $1,000 Cash In Memory of Lou Toups 5th $1,000 Cash In Memory of Neal Swanner & Christine “Poonie” Naquin 6th $1,000 Gift Card Wag-a-pak, 2013 GM. Al Waguespack 7th $1,000 Gift Card Gaubert Oil Company 8th 14 Karat Gold Freshwater Pearl Set Bill George Jewelers 9th $500 Cash Southern Trailer Works and Southern Sign & Design 10th $500 Cash American South Mortgage Lending 11th $500 Cash Robichaux Ford 12th $500 Gift Card Rouses Market

