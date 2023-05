THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — “The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department invites you and your family to join tens of thousands of families and friends at the annual Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair, southeast Louisiana’s largest and hottest fundraising fair. Come enjoy delicious food, cold drinks, hoppin’ live music, plenty of rides and games, and support our volunteer firefighters! Whether you live in Thibodaux, Baton Rouge, New Orleans or anywhere in between, this is one event you can’t miss.” – firemensfair.com

