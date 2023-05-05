THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — There isn’t a firemen’s fair in Thibodaux without a grand marshal!

The grand marshal’s role is to facilitate the relationships between the business community and the volunteer firefighters to secure auction items.

“I want everyone to come out and stop, drop and let the good times roll!”

That’s an order from your grand marshal… well, this year’s grand marshal of the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair, Dr. Guy Zeringue III.

Zeringue, a local pediatric ENT doctor who has lived in Thibodaux most of his life, says he was honored and excited to be asked.

“COVID did delay my term as the grand marshal; however, it just made it that much sweeter when I was able to do it,” Zeringue said.

However, Zeringue says all the praise should go to the firefighters.

“These are our community members. They’re not paid; they’re all volunteer, so we really look at them as local heroes,” Zeringue explained. “They’re true local heroes. They do anything that needs to be done as far fire goes and safety goes.”

The firefighters depend on your attendance of the festival.

“All the funding or the vast majority of the funding of the firemen, including the fire trucks and the fire stations are paid for by the proceeds of the fair, and that’s been going on since the 1850s,” Zeringue said.

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department is the largest volunteer fire department in the country, and Zeringue believes the fair’s impact is just as big.

“It’s really our way of coming together as a community and supporting our firemen, something that everyone can rally around,” Zeringue said.

