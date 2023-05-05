THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Somebody’s going home with a golf cart in Thibodaux! It’s a part of quite the collection of items being auctioned off at this year’s Firemen’s Fair.

Volunteers from the Thibodaux Fire Department have been sorting through what’s still being donated, all by a community that cares. The live and silent auctions are two of the largest fundraisers for the fire department, all part of the four-day event.

At last year’s Firemen’s Fair, nearly $1 million was raised for the largest volunteer fire department in the nation.

From guns to a crawfish boil, to a unique celebrity experience, and even a one-of-a-kind night at the New Orleans Hotel Monteleone — you are sure to find something to fit your fancy, all benefiting a good cause. All auction purchases are tax-deductible.

Let the bidding begin! It all kicks off on Saturday at 6 p.m. behind the float barn, then again on Sunday inside the Grand Marshal’s Den.

Catch the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair beginning Thursday, May 4. See our full fair guide here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

So if you see something you like…

Latest Stories