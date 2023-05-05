THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair is here, and this year’s poster pays a colorful tribute to some of the icons you can find at the fairgrounds.

Designed by Michelle Eroche, this year’s design features a friendly Dalmatian named Daisy, who has a secret hidden in her spots. Can you spot it?

It’s none other than the state of Louisiana! Although Michelle was born a Yankee, she says her Bayou State roots run deep!

“Even though I’m from Maine, Louisiana’s my home, it’s in my heart,” Eroche tells WGNO. “I love Thibodaux, It’s such a quaint little community and I’ve been there pretty much all my life now.”

The current president of the New Orleans Art Association, Eroche says the concept for her poster stemmed from her time spent at previous festivals.

“My approach to the poster was, How have I experienced fairs in the past?”

And thus, the carnival theme was born.

When it comes to characters, Daisy will always have a special place in Eroche’s heart, along with the privilege of putting her love for Thibodaux on paper. You can get your limited-edition poster at the fair beginning Thursday, May 4. See our full fair guide here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories