BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).
SNAP benefit allotment increases according to household size:
|Household Size
|Oct. 1, 2020
|Oct. 1, 2021
|Oct. 1, 2022
|1
|$204
|$250
|$281
|2
|$374
|$459
|$516
|3
|$535
|$658
|$740
|4
|$680
|$835
|$939
|5
|$807
|$992
|$1,116
|6
|$969
|$1,190
|$1,339
|7
|$1,071
|$1,316
|$1,480
|8
|$1,224
|$1,504
|$1,691
|Each additional person
|+ $153
|+ $188
|+$211
DCFS said the minimum monthly allotment has increased to $23.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.