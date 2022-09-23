NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Friday, September 23 was National Hunger Action Day and Second Harvest teamed up with Winn Dixie & Southeastern Grocers to distribute food to feed over 300 families.

WGNO Britney Dixon was at the special food distribution at the Christian Family Worship Center in Violet. Volunteers tell WGNO that more than eight thousand people in St.Bernard Parish suffer from food insecurities, which is about 17 percent of the Parish.

The distribution started at 9 a.m. and ends at noon.

This was the 5th year the two came together to help feed the community. Last year they distributed over 450 thousand pounds of food. The groceries were provided by Winn Dixie and the hot meals were prepared by Second Harvest.

Anyone interested in helping the cause can do many different things like volunteering or donating. To learn more on how you can help visit: no-hunger.org