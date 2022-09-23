NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the WGNO News team wore orange to raise awareness for Hunger Action Day. September is a time when the Feeding America network and the public come together to inspire action to help those in need.

To show support WGNO also turned the studio orange in honor of the day. Hunger impacts every community in the United States, but rural communities and communities of color are impacted the most.

For many, a meal isn’t a choice. How will you fight to end hunger? To help fight the cause go to: feedingamerica.org/hungeractionmonth.

According to Feeding America, 34 million people face hunger in the U.S., including over 9 million children.