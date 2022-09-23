NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Volunteers have been hard at work since the covid woes of food shortages took a backseat. But, with a new year came a new challenge.



Natalie Jayroe, the President & CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank said inflation has impacted them. “Unfortunately, inflation has picked up where covid left off,” said Jayroe.



The need to feed has stuck around.”We’re seeing a 5% increase here every month at second harvest,” said Jayroe. She added that in some cases their costs have gone up almost 50 percent. That’s why they’ve been holding fundraisers like this rubber duck derby.

The fundraiser was able to raise enough money to serve 600 thousand meals to families in need, especially after a tough visit from mother nature last year.



“So many of our folks in southeast Louisiana are recovering also from Hurricane Ida and Lake Charles from Hurricane Laura so they had the added burden of trying to get back into their homes while they recover from these storms.”

Second Harvest partners with hundreds of other non-profits across the state, but they say– it’s the help from the public that keeps the wheels turning.



“We are the place where the community comes together. Volunteers are preparing meals for seniors. So please give us your time, your talent, your treasure and we thank you and appreciate everything the public does for us.”