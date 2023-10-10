Louisiana Treasurer Race

Disclaimer: These election results are for testing purposes only. They do not reflect any actual resultsCheck back here on Election Day for live results.

PARISH ELECTION RESULTS

JeffersonLafourcheOrleansPlaquemines
St. BernardSt. CharlesSt. JamesSt. John the Baptist
St. TammanyTangipahoaTerrebonneWashington

STATE ELECTION RESULTS

Governor
Lieutenant Governor
Attorney General
Secretary of State
Treasurer
Other Louisiana Races
Louisiana Multi-Parish and Statewide Races
All Local and Statewide Races

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts