Tech literacy program returns for second year in Jefferson Parish

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — After completing its pilot year, a program designed to help families in Jefferson Parish learn computer skills has announced it will return in 2022.

Registration is now open for the Jefferson Parish Schools family computer literacy workshops. As technology continues to have a growing presence in classrooms, the courses are aimed to help family members and caretakers support their students.

“Students in Jefferson Parish Schools now have access to more technology than ever,” JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray said in a statement on Monday. “It is important that as our students become more technologically advanced, our families have the same opportunity for growth.”

Due to increasing demand, the program has expanded to include more campuses and sessions in its schedule.

Two different types of sessions will be offered in 2022. Session 1 will focus on introducing learners to Chromebooks and Google Classroom. While officials did not list the topic for Session 2, they did announce the second set of classes will begin later in the school year.

All classes will be offered in both English and Spanish. Computers will be provided during the training sessions.

Training Dates — Session 1

● January 11: Solis Elementary at 2850 Mt. Laurel Dr. in Gretna

● January 13: Audubon Elementary at 200 W. Loyola Dr. in Kenner

● January 18: CT Janet Elementary at 2500 Bent Tree Ln. in Marrero

● January 20: Hearst Elementary at 5208 Wabash St. in Metairie

● January 25: Livaudais Middle at 925 Lamar Ave. in Terrytown

● January 27: Hazel Park/Hilda Knoff Elementary at 8809 Jefferson Hwy. in River Ridge

● February 1: Cherbonnier/Rillieux Elementary at 700 Dandelion Dr. in Waggaman

● February 3: Metairie Academy at 201 Metairie Rd. in Metairie

All workshops will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Officials ask those interested to sign up for only one session due to limited capacity.

To register, click here to complete an online form or call 504-349-7776