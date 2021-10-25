Tangipahoa Parish School System offering school bus driver training, increased pay

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Tangipahoa Parish School System is working to hire school bus drivers amid a nationwide shortage.

“With more than 1200 miles of parish roads to travel and tens of thousands of children depending on our transportation service to make it to and from school every day, we simply cannot afford to have buses parked for lack of drivers,” Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley said.

A total of 270 drivers are needed, according to Stilley. Additionally, a lack of drivers has also forced the school district to delay after-school programs.

“This is a critical time for our students, and we are facing a dire shortage of drivers to help us get our children the classroom time they need,” Stilley said.

In an effort to recruit bus drivers the school system will be offering free training.

“There’s no risk, no investment on the applicant’s part,” Stilley said.

Starting pay for bus drivers has increased, paying $19.84 an hour. Drivers will also be eligible for health and retirement benefits.

Anyone interested in applying can send an email to bus@tangischools.org.