HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors has announced that Dr. John Crain is the new President Emeritus of Southeastern Louisiana University. The announcement was made Thursday, Oct. 26.

Crain worked at the university for 45 years in various roles such faculty and administrative positions, including 15 years as the university’s president. He retired in 2024.

University of Louisiana System President and CEO Dr. Jim Henderson commended Crain for his work.

“Dr. Crain’s service to Southeastern has left an indelible mark on the Northshore and the entire higher education enterprise,” Henderson said. “Leadership in good times and in hard, leadership in times of scarcity and tumult is nearly impossible—Dr. Crain proved capable of the impossible and we are so thankful for his service.”

