CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Nunez Community College in Chalmette is celebrating a 24% increase in enrollment from the fall of 2022 to the fall of 2023.

It is the college’s largest class of first-time freshmen since Hurricane Katrina. The college has nearly 3,000 students.

In addition, the number of applicants registering for classes has increased by 53%, and there has been a 15% increase in the number of students returning for classes.

“We have worked diligently to onboard students and connect them to resources to help them be successful.” said Student Success Coordinator Natalie Haniford. “The Student Success Center offers a Career Closet, TutorMe online tutoring and different campus activities to help students engage outside of the classroom.”

