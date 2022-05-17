MARRERO,LA (WGNO) –The Jefferson Parish School board will be hosting a public job fair on Saturday, May 21 in Marrero.

The board said the event is usually invite only but they are expanding access to the fair as a proactive step to attract and keep employees.

Running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the fair will be held at Harry S. Truman school at 5417 Ehret Road. Principals and district representatives will be there hiring for all positions such as:

Teachers

Paraprofessionals

Custodians

Cafeteria workers

Bus drivers

“Our children deserve the best, whether we’re talking about teachers, principals, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, maintenance staff, secretaries, or technicians,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray. “It takes many hands working together to truly serve our kids, and we’re looking for people from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences.”

Those planning to attend are asked to be there by 7:15 a.m. with several copies of resumes and cover letters, along with teaching certificates if applying to become a teacher. There is also a high need for bilingual professionals.

For more details on the fair and to view all positions available visit jpschools.org/fair.