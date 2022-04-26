NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Career Center announced Tuesday that a group of its students have designed a way to repurpose part of the old Charity Hospital. The high school students are participating in the NOCC’s engineering and manufacturing pathway of the center’s ACE Mentor Program.

The students’ plan calls for turning a portion of the building into a multiplex that will include job training and employment assistance for homeless people.

The center’s engineering and manufacturing pathway gives the students hands-on training in drafting, 3D modeling and other skills. The program’s mentors also work with the students to make sure they understand the complexities of their projects.

Currently 13 students from New Orleans high schools are on the ACE project team. They plan to present their project to the public during the ACE graduation ceremony on Wednesday, April 27, at 6:00 p.m. at UNO’s University Center.