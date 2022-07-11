NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- It’s a monumental moment in New Orleans history. The first woman to be the permanent Superintendent of School in Orleans Parish is celebrating her first day on the job.

Before walking the halls on her first day though, she decided to stop by the WGNO Studios for a preview of her plan for her “first 100-day in-office.” Dr. Avis Williams shared her key to creating a solid foundation: “Equity, excellence, and joy.”

Dr. Williams told us, that her commitment is to build a stronger future for our scholars and our parish. So, looking at the barriers that challenge the students and focusing on what they are, how to break them, and finding the right solution is her plan. One specific problem she noted was access to learning tools and how she plans to help provide the core learning materials to each of the students.

July 11, 2022 marks the first time in 181 years that a woman will serve as the permanent Superintendent.

Watch more in the video above to hear her thoughts on her future as Superintendent of Schools.