SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A glowing festival lights up in downtown where you can see a light show like no other in Louisiana.

When the sun sets, lights are used to create art. Brightening up downtown and bringing people to revel in the luminescent scene.

Overlooking the Red River, the event known as Glo Fest returns for the summer and fall. It is where people can jam to live music, eat from local food trucks, join together for hands-on activities, inspect art vendors and more. It’s all things glow from crafting goods to glowing hula- hoops and dancing. Glo Fest’s goal is to promote the arts. It’s hosted by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.

“We have an amazing community of artists, performers, literary artists, visual artists, light artists! We find that this event is a great way to showcase all aspects,” said Casey Jones, Shreveport Regional Arts Council marketing director.

Glo Fest gained its name for the art installation on the Bakowski Bridge of lights on the Texas Street Bridge. That ripples colors in sync with music that change with various themes selected by artists creating a light show designed by local artists and students from Caddo Parish schools.

“I wanted them to be exciting, bright colors because I’m a bright person who wants to express my feelings through light shows,” said Zion Washington, Caddo Parish 10th-grade student.

A display for the entire city to see enhancing a new perspective.

“In way that acknowledges the beauty of our city,” said Shadi Darzeidan, vendor.

Giving locals and tourists something different to do as the weather gets cooler outside.

“When someone looks for a place to travel to they want to see that the cities they are visiting have thriving art scenes and events every night. They want to know that it’s a place that people enjoy living in,” Darzeidan said.

The free festival allows artists from various fields to showcase their work.

“The local art scene whether it be graphic design or more traditional design like paintings or woodwork. If you just want to have a nice time out and enjoy art yourself,” said Jacorrian Jackson, artist.

You can get lost under the lights as Glo Fest continues until the winter in downtown Shreveport. Bring your family to sit by the river and watch the glow.

