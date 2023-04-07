BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s time to swing into full gear and have a “hole-in-one” experience in this week’s Destination Louisiane at Santa Maria Golf Course in Baton Rouge.

“It gets you outside, with the fresh air and the green grass, what’s not to love?” said BJ Taillon, assistant manager of BREC’s Santa Maria Golf Course.

The golf course is always in full swing when it comes to taking care of the green and the golfers.

“Oh, here at Santa Maria, we treat everyone like family,” said Taillon. “It’s the best public golf course that people can play in the city.”

Constructed in 1985, Santa Maria sits on 150 acres of rolling terrain, featuring 18 holes and lakes, along with two natural waterways. Another plus of this course is the cost. Taillon said from Monday through Thursday it’s $50 to play, and Friday through Sunday it’s $60. That’s a full round of golf including a golf cart.

“Most people think it’s a great value here for your money spent here at Santa Maria,” said Taillon.

This destination golf course is one of many golfers’ favorites. Many come here for the signature golf holes designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. His designs give some a challenge and yet everyone an enjoyable round of golf.

“We have a few signature holes here at Santa Maria, number five is one of the toughest pars 3’s around, and then here at hole number 18 is a great par 5 finishing hole that people just enjoy,” said Taillon.

Another plus is the location, convenient for all travelers.

“It’s so close to the interstate and so close to Baton Rouge and Prairieville, that we get a mix of all travelers,” said Taillon.

Drawing in golfers like Harry Tabioll and his group of friends.

“Me and the boys play frequently. I come out here probably two to three times a week, in the last year I’ve become addicted to this game,” said Tabioll.

Tabioll said it’s competition and smack-talking with the boys that draw him to the game of golf.

With the location, pricing, and all-around fun, Santa Maria is a “hole-in-one” experience.

This golf course is open seven days a week, from sunup to sundown. Click here for more information about Santa Maria Golf Course.