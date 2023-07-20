CHATHAM, LA (KTVE/KARD) –Welcome to the Super Bee Speedway in Chatham. It’s the only track in Northeast Louisiana. They specialize in quarter-mile dirt oval racing and finding race car drivers who are looking to compete.

“You get older and you think your passion for winning will slow, but it don’t,” said Darin Patrick, Crate Late Model Class.

The Super Bee Speedway has 7 different classes of cars and they run an average of 105 cars a night. Officials say 40 percent of the drivers are from out of state, usually from Texas, Mississippi, and Arkansas. The other 60 percent are from the surrounding parishes in Northeast Louisiana.

“There was a time for a while when we had nowhere to go. They opened this track back up and we run down here from 2019 to 2021. We won 3 championships down here,” Tanner Kellick, Super Dirt Late Model Class.

This dirt track has been around since 1988, but new owners took over 2 years ago. Some say they helped bring back the excitement that circles the racing world.

“We’re 5th generation for the flying zero number in our family. Our grandfather started it years ago and I am privileged to carry on the tradition. That was a promise I made and I intend to keep it up and pass it down to him [his son],” said Justin Cook, Street Stock Class & Limited Class.

Here at Super Bee Speedway, you’ll hear and see a lot of different things. From the loud car engines to the fans cheering, but something you don’t see is the story behind the drivers and the family legacy that runs deep for the race car drivers.

“My dad raced in the early 90s, then my brother raced, and my papa raced. So it’s just something my family has always done,” said Crystal Day, Street Stock Class.

“It really started because I paid attention to him, [his dad] just so that I can learn from him,” said Jaxon Cook, Sportster Class.

If you’re interested in seeing all the action, the Smokin’ 30 Street Stock Race is happening July 21- 22. General admission is $15 and pit admission is $40. The Super Bee Speedway will be giving away more than $9,000 to winners across the different race classes. You can expect to see cool cars, young drivers, and even women competing against men. “We run with a lot of men, so we just kind of have to hold our own. It’s pretty tough, but we finish the race 99% of the time,” said Stephanie Page, Street Stock Class. To see more on Super Bee Speedways’ schedule, click here.

