BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Connect with animals from around the world, at BREC’s Greater Baton Rouge Zoo in North Baton Rouge.

Construction started in 1966, later opening to the public on Easter Sunday in 1970. The zoo draws more than 200,000 visitors each year. Plus, it has more than 50 animals to meet, greet and learn more about.

The zoo is focusing on a 25-year master plan to redesign the zoo and to become more involved in conservation programs, finding the best homes for the animals.

The Director of the Baton Rouge Zoo, Jim Fleshman, said the zoo has been under construction since 2019.

“By the time we are done, we’re going to have six brand new exhibits, 12 renovated exhibits, and then 12 brand new buildings,” Fleshman said.

They are building a “zoogeographical” atmosphere, placing the animals in exhibits based on where their natural habitat is for a more educational experience.

“It allows you to travel around the world and hopefully make your world a little bit smaller,” Fleshman said.

In March, the zoo opened a new exhibit called Sapo Springs, a West African Expedition. It features colobus monkeys, dozens of exotic birds and an area to view pygmy hippos under water.

Fleshman said the zoo has grown like crazy with a few new animals.

“We brought in some new species of birds, brought in a couple of bison and we got two more coming in,” Fleshman said.

According to BREC Baton Rouge Zoo officials, the new giraffe exhibit with a public feed platform is set to open at the end of 2023.

Besides walking around the zoo, the Cypress Bayou Railroad Train Ride is also set to open in early 2024. With the shifting of new animal exhibits, the train will provide a better experience for guests.

To find out more about upcoming events, or how to get involved, click here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest News