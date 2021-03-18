March 18 – Your weekly listing of live and boiled crawfish prices

NEW ORLEANS — It’s that time of the year and chances are you are asking yourself where can I find the best Crawfish Prices in town? Well, we’ve got everything crawfish right here on WGNO.com.

Check back every Thursday afternoon for the latest crawfish prices to make your boil a success.

As of Thursday, March 18 the average price for live crawfish is $3.54 per pound, while boiled are averaging $5.11 per pound.

From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, shop local and support our community partners.

Business Address Phone Live Boiled J & J Seafood 632 Franklin Ave, Gretna (504) 366-2219 $6.59 Lil Kats Seafood 8006 W Metairie Ave, Metairie (504) 469-7216 $3.49 $4.99 Jefferson Seafood Shack 2801 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans (504) 833-0300 $3.40 $4.99 Melba’s Poboys 1525 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans (504) 267-7765 $3.19 $3.99 Michael’s Seafood 2917 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans (504) 835-6002 $3.29 $4.59 Cajun Seafood 1479 N Claiborne Ave, New Orleans (504) 948-6000 $3.59 $6.99 Dat Cajun Seafood 3020 General Degaulle Dr, New Orleans (504) 368-7588 $4.00 $5.99 Lousiana Pride Seafood 4418 Downman Rd, New Orleans (504) 248-7522 $6.29 Bevi Seafood Co 236 Carrollton Ave, New Orleans (504) 488-7503 $3.59 $5.49 Big Fishermen 3301 Magazine St, New Orleans (504) 897-9907 $6.99 Zimmer’s 4915 St. Anthony St, New Orleans (504) 282-7150 $4.99 Castnet 10826 Hayne Blvd, New Orleans (504) 244-8446 $3.75 $4.50 Kenney’s Seafood 400 Pontchartrain Dr, Slidell (985) 643-2717 $3.99 $4.99 Slidell Seafood 1001 Highway 190 West, Slidell (985) 643-0902 $3.50 $4.99 North Lake Seafood 1770 Hwy 59, Mandeville (985) 231-7878 $3.79 $4.99 Mandeville Seafood Market 2020 La Hwy 59, Mandeville (985) 624-8552 $3.50 $4.25 Seafood Outlet 1701 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux (985) 446-1999 $3.29 $5.65 Pat’s Seafood Market & Cajun Deli 1248 N Collins Blvd, Covington (985) 892-7287 $3.59 $4.99 Captain Allen’s Bait and Tackle 4325 Highway 56, Houma (985) 868-2204 $3.49 $5.49 Claiborne Hill Supermarket 2308 Highway 11 N, Picayune (601) 798-1623 $3.99 $4.49 Today’s Ketch 2110 E. Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette (504) 279-6639 $3.49 $5.49 Thomson’s Seafood 13029 Highway 603, Bay St. Louis (228) 344-3420 $3.79 $4.99 Kent & Sue’s Quick Stop 7126 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis (228) 467-7797 $3.49 $4.99 Just-N-Time Seafood 105 W Airline Hwy, LaPlace (985) 651-6000 $3.39 $4.89 House of Seafood Market 1228 South Columbia St, Bogalusa (985) 735-7755 $3.49 $4.49 Chenier Seafood & Market 22114 Highway 20, Vacherie (225) 265-1702 $3.75 $6.39 Fuzzy and Bob’s Seafood 9056 La-23, Belle Chasse (504) 391-9555 $6.25 Johnny’s Seafood 5104 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero $3.49 $5.49 Melba’s Poboys 1525 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans (504) 267-7765 $3.19 $3.99 Langenstein’s 800 Metairie Rd, Metairie (504) 831-6682 $4.99 Dennis’ Seafood 4428 Lorino St, Metairie (504) 885-2209 $3.49 $4.99 Rouses Market 2701 Airline Dr, Metairie (504) 828-4101 $2.99 $3.69 Nola Crawfish King Seafood and Barbecue 5321 Franklin Ave, New Orleans (504) 571-5038 $3.49 $4.49 Fete au Fete at Faubourg Brewery 3501 Jourdan Rd, New Orleans (504) 867-4000 $6.99