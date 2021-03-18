March 18 – Your weekly listing of live and boiled crawfish prices
NEW ORLEANS — It’s that time of the year and chances are you are asking yourself where can I find the best Crawfish Prices in town? Well, we’ve got everything crawfish right here on WGNO.com.
Check back every Thursday afternoon for the latest crawfish prices to make your boil a success.
As of Thursday, March 18 the average price for live crawfish is $3.54 per pound, while boiled are averaging $5.11 per pound.
From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, shop local and support our community partners.
|Business
|Address
|Phone
|Live
|Boiled
|J & J Seafood
|632 Franklin Ave, Gretna
|(504) 366-2219
|$6.59
|Lil Kats Seafood
|8006 W Metairie Ave, Metairie
|(504) 469-7216
|$3.49
|$4.99
|Jefferson Seafood Shack
|2801 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans
|(504) 833-0300
|$3.40
|$4.99
|Melba’s Poboys
|1525 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans
|(504) 267-7765
|$3.19
|$3.99
|Michael’s Seafood
|2917 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans
|(504) 835-6002
|$3.29
|$4.59
|Cajun Seafood
|1479 N Claiborne Ave, New Orleans
|(504) 948-6000
|$3.59
|$6.99
|Dat Cajun Seafood
|3020 General Degaulle Dr, New Orleans
|(504) 368-7588
|$4.00
|$5.99
|Lousiana Pride Seafood
|4418 Downman Rd, New Orleans
|(504) 248-7522
|$6.29
|Bevi Seafood Co
|236 Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
|(504) 488-7503
|$3.59
|$5.49
|Big Fishermen
|3301 Magazine St, New Orleans
|(504) 897-9907
|$6.99
|Zimmer’s
|4915 St. Anthony St, New Orleans
|(504) 282-7150
|$4.99
|Castnet
|10826 Hayne Blvd, New Orleans
|(504) 244-8446
|$3.75
|$4.50
|Kenney’s Seafood
|400 Pontchartrain Dr, Slidell
|(985) 643-2717
|$3.99
|$4.99
|Slidell Seafood
|1001 Highway 190 West, Slidell
|(985) 643-0902
|$3.50
|$4.99
|North Lake Seafood
|1770 Hwy 59, Mandeville
|(985) 231-7878
|$3.79
|$4.99
|Mandeville Seafood Market
|2020 La Hwy 59, Mandeville
|(985) 624-8552
|$3.50
|$4.25
|Seafood Outlet
|1701 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux
|(985) 446-1999
|$3.29
|$5.65
|Pat’s Seafood Market & Cajun Deli
|1248 N Collins Blvd, Covington
|(985) 892-7287
|$3.59
|$4.99
|Captain Allen’s Bait and Tackle
|4325 Highway 56, Houma
|(985) 868-2204
|$3.49
|$5.49
|Claiborne Hill Supermarket
|2308 Highway 11 N, Picayune
|(601) 798-1623
|$3.99
|$4.49
|Today’s Ketch
|2110 E. Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette
|(504) 279-6639
|$3.49
|$5.49
|Thomson’s Seafood
|13029 Highway 603, Bay St. Louis
|(228) 344-3420
|$3.79
|$4.99
|Kent & Sue’s Quick Stop
|7126 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis
|(228) 467-7797
|$3.49
|$4.99
|Just-N-Time Seafood
|105 W Airline Hwy, LaPlace
|(985) 651-6000
|$3.39
|$4.89
|House of Seafood Market
|1228 South Columbia St, Bogalusa
|(985) 735-7755
|$3.49
|$4.49
|Chenier Seafood & Market
|22114 Highway 20, Vacherie
|(225) 265-1702
|$3.75
|$6.39
|Fuzzy and Bob’s Seafood
|9056 La-23, Belle Chasse
|(504) 391-9555
|$6.25
|Johnny’s Seafood
|5104 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero
|$3.49
|$5.49
|Langenstein’s
|800 Metairie Rd, Metairie
|(504) 831-6682
|$4.99
|Dennis’ Seafood
|4428 Lorino St, Metairie
|(504) 885-2209
|$3.49
|$4.99
|Rouses Market
|2701 Airline Dr, Metairie
|(504) 828-4101
|$2.99
|$3.69
|Nola Crawfish King Seafood and Barbecue
|5321 Franklin Ave, New Orleans
|(504) 571-5038
|$3.49
|$4.49
|Fete au Fete at Faubourg Brewery
|3501 Jourdan Rd, New Orleans
|(504) 867-4000
|$6.99