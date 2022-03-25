NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s that time of the year — Louisiana mudbug season! We’ve got everything crawfish right here on WGNO.com.

Check back every Thursday afternoon for the latest crawfish prices using the WGNO Crawfish Price Index. From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, shop local and support our community partners.

As of Thursday, March 24:

Average Price (live) — $3.13 per pound

Average Price (boiled) — $4.72 per pound

Location Address Phone Number Live Boiled Johnny’s Seafood 5104 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero (504) 349-3500 $2.99 $4.49 J & J Seafood 632 Franklin Ave, Gretna (504) 366-2219 NA $5.49 Jefferson Seafood Shack 2801 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans (504) 833-0300 $2.99 $3.99 Michael’s Seafood 2917 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans (504) 835-6002 $2.79 $3.59 Dat Cajun Seafood 3020 General Degaulle Dr, New Orleans (504) 368-7588 $3.10 $5.50 Lousiana Pride Seafood 4418 Downman Rd, New Orleans (504) 248-7522 $3.29 $5.99 Bevi Seafood Co 236 Carrollton Ave, New Orleans (504) 488-7503 $3.29 $4.99 Zimmer’s 4915 St. Anthony St, New Orleans (504) 282-7150 $3.95 $4.29 Castnet 10826 Hayne Blvd, New Orleans (504) 244-8446 $3.00 $4.50 Kenney’s Seafood 400 Pontchartrain Dr, Slidell (985) 643-2717 $3.29 $4.99 Slidell Seafood 1001 Highway 190 West, Slidell (985) 643-0902 $3.25 $4.99 North Lake Seafood 1770 Hwy 59, Mandeville (985) 231-7878 $3.25 $4.25 Mandeville Seafood Market 2020 La Hwy 59, Mandeville (985) 624-8552 $2.99 $3.99 Seafood Outlet 1701 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux (985) 446-1999 $2.99 $5.75 Pat’s Seafood Market & Cajun Deli 1248 N Collins Blvd, Covington (985) 892-7287 $3.59 $4.99 Captain Allen’s Bait and Tackle 4325 Highway 56, Houma (985) 868-2204 $2.99 $5.49 Claiborne Hill Supermarket 2308 Highway 11 N, Picayune (601) 798-1623 $2.99 $3.99 Today’s Ketch 2110 E. Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette (504) 279-6639 $2.99 $5.49 MacBe Seafood And Café 13029 Highway 603, Bay St Louis (228) 344-3420 $3.09 $4.59 Kent & Sue’s Quick Stop 7126 Lower Bay Road, Bay St Louis (228) 467-7797 $2.99 $4.59 Just-N-Time Seafood 105 W Airline Hwy, LaPlace (985) 651-6000 $2.99 $4.49 House of Seafood Market 1228 South Columbia St, Bogalusa (985) 735-7755 $3.19 $3.99 Chenier Seafood & Market 22114 Highway 20, Vacherie (225) 265-1702 $3.39 $5.59 Pepper on 23 9056 La-23, Belle Chasse (504) 391-9555 NA $5.25 Melba’s Poboys 1525 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans (504) 267-7765 NA $4.49 Langenstein’s 800 Metairie Rd, Metairie (504) 831-6682 NA $3.99 Dennis’ Seafood 4428 Lorino St, Metairie (504) 885-2209 $3.10 $4.49 Rouses Market 2701 Airline Dr, Metairie (504) 828-4101 $2.99 $3.69 Nola Crawfish King Seafood and Barbecue 5321 Franklin Ave, New Orleans (504) 571-5038 $2.88 $4.99