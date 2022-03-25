NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s that time of the year — Louisiana mudbug season! We’ve got everything crawfish right here on WGNO.com.

Check back every Thursday afternoon for the latest crawfish prices using the WGNO Crawfish Price Index. From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, shop local and support our community partners.

As of Thursday, March 24:

Average Price (live) — $3.13 per pound

Average Price (boiled) — $4.72 per pound

LocationAddressPhone NumberLiveBoiled
Johnny’s Seafood5104 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero(504) 349-3500$2.99$4.49
J & J Seafood632 Franklin Ave, Gretna(504) 366-2219NA$5.49
Jefferson Seafood Shack2801 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans(504) 833-0300$2.99$3.99
Michael’s Seafood2917 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans(504) 835-6002$2.79$3.59
Dat Cajun Seafood3020 General Degaulle Dr, New Orleans(504) 368-7588$3.10$5.50
Lousiana Pride Seafood4418 Downman Rd, New Orleans(504) 248-7522$3.29$5.99
Bevi Seafood Co236 Carrollton Ave, New Orleans(504) 488-7503$3.29$4.99
Zimmer’s4915 St. Anthony St, New Orleans(504) 282-7150$3.95$4.29
Castnet10826 Hayne Blvd, New Orleans(504) 244-8446$3.00$4.50
Kenney’s Seafood400 Pontchartrain Dr, Slidell(985) 643-2717$3.29$4.99
Slidell Seafood1001 Highway 190 West, Slidell(985) 643-0902$3.25$4.99
North Lake Seafood1770 Hwy 59, Mandeville(985) 231-7878$3.25$4.25
Mandeville Seafood Market2020 La Hwy 59, Mandeville(985) 624-8552$2.99$3.99
Seafood Outlet1701 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux(985) 446-1999$2.99$5.75
Pat’s Seafood Market & Cajun Deli1248 N Collins Blvd, Covington(985) 892-7287$3.59$4.99
Captain Allen’s Bait and Tackle4325 Highway 56, Houma(985) 868-2204$2.99$5.49
Claiborne Hill Supermarket2308 Highway 11 N, Picayune(601) 798-1623$2.99$3.99
Today’s Ketch2110 E. Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette(504) 279-6639$2.99$5.49
MacBe Seafood And Café13029 Highway 603, Bay St Louis(228) 344-3420$3.09$4.59
Kent & Sue’s Quick Stop7126 Lower Bay Road, Bay St Louis(228) 467-7797$2.99$4.59
Just-N-Time Seafood105 W Airline Hwy, LaPlace(985) 651-6000$2.99$4.49
House of Seafood Market1228 South Columbia St, Bogalusa(985) 735-7755$3.19$3.99
Chenier Seafood & Market22114 Highway 20, Vacherie(225) 265-1702$3.39$5.59
Pepper on 239056 La-23, Belle Chasse(504) 391-9555NA$5.25
Melba’s Poboys1525 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans(504) 267-7765NA$4.49
Langenstein’s800 Metairie Rd, Metairie(504) 831-6682NA$3.99
Dennis’ Seafood4428 Lorino St, Metairie(504) 885-2209$3.10$4.49
Rouses Market2701 Airline Dr, Metairie(504) 828-4101$2.99$3.69
Nola Crawfish King Seafood and Barbecue5321 Franklin Ave, New Orleans (504) 571-5038$2.88$4.99