March 4 – Your weekly listing of live and boiled crawfish prices

NEW ORLEANS — It’s that time of the year and chances are you are asking yourself where can I find the best Crawfish Prices in town? Well, we’ve got everything crawfish right here on WGNO.com.

Check back every Thursday afternoon for the latest crawfish prices to make your boil a success.

As of Thursday, March 4, 2021, the average price for live crawfish is $3.58 per pound, while boiled are averaging $5.32 per pound.

From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, shop local and support our community partners.