March 11 – Your weekly listing of live and boiled crawfish prices

NEW ORLEANS — It’s that time of the year and chances are you are asking yourself where can I find the best Crawfish Prices in town? Well, we’ve got everything crawfish right here on WGNO.com.

Check back every Thursday afternoon for the latest crawfish prices to make your boil a success.

As of Thursday, March 11 the average price for live crawfish is $3.58 per pound, while boiled are averaging $5.32 per pound.

From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, shop local and support our community partners.

Location Address Phone Number Live Boiled Johnny’s Seafood 5104 Lapalco Blvd (504) 349-3500 $3.49 $5.49 J & J Seafood 632 Franklin Ave (504) 366-2219 $6.59 Lil Kats Seafood 8006 W Metairie Ave (504) 469-7216 $3.49 $4.99 Jefferson Seafood Shack 2801 Jefferson Hwy (504) 833-0300 $3.40 $4.99 Michael’s Seafood 2917 Jefferson Highway (504) 835-6002 $3.19 $3.99 Cajun Seafood 1479 N Claiborne Ave (504) 948-6000 $3.49 $6.99 Dat Cajun Seafood 3020 General Degaulle Dr (504) 368-7588 $4.00 $5.99 Lousiana Pride Seafood 4418 Downman Rd (504) 248-7522 $3.59 $5.99 Bevi Seafood Co 236 Carrollton Ave (504) 488-7503 $3.59 $5.49 Big Fishermen 3301 Magazine St (504) 897-9907 $4.49 $5.99 Zimmer’s 4915 St. Anthony St (504) 282-7150 $4.99 Castnet 10826 Hayne Blvd (504) 244-8446 $3.75 $4.50 Slidell Seafood 1001 Highway 190 West (985) 643-0902 $3.50 $4.99 North Lake Seafood 1770 Hwy 59 (985) 231-7878 $3.79 $4.99 Mandeville Seafood Market 2020 La Hwy 59 (985) 624-8552 $3.50 $4.25 Cash & Dash Grocery 19009 Sister’s Rd (985) 386-8121 $3.49 $4.99 Seafood Outlet 1701 Canal Blvd (985) 446-1999 $3.29 $5.65 Pat’s Seafood Market & Cajun Deli 1248 N Collins Blvd (985) 892-7287 $3.49 $4.99 Captain Allen’s Bait and Tackle 4325 Highway 56 (985) 868-2204 $3.49 $5.49 Claiborne Hill Supermarket 2308 Highway 11 N (601) 798-1623 $3.49 $4.49 Today’s Ketch 2110 E. Judge Perez Dr (504) 279-6639 $3.49 $5.49 Thomson’s Seafood 13029 Highway 603 (228) 344-3420 $4.99 Kent & Sue’s Quick Stop 7126 Lower Bay Road (228) 467-7797 $3.99 $4.99 Just-N-Time Seafood 105 W Airline Hwy (985) 651-6000 $3.39 $4.89 House of Seafood Market 1228 South Columbia St (985) 735-7755 $3.49 $4.49 Chenier Seafood & Market 22114 Highway 20 (225) 265-1702 $3.75 $6.39 Fuzzy and Bob’s Seafood 9056 La-23 (504) 391-9555 $5.75 Melba’s Poboys 1525 Elysian Fields Ave (504) 267-7765 $3.19 $3.99 Langenstein’s 800 Metairie Rd (504) 831-6682 $4.99 Dennis’ Seafood 4428 Lorino St (504) 885-2209 $3.49 $4.75 Rouses Market 2701 Airline Dr (504) 828-4101 $3.19 $3.69 Nola Crawfish King Seafood and Barbecue 5321 Franklin Ave (504) 571-5038 $3.49 $4.49 Fete au Fete at Faubourg Brewery 3501 Jourdan Rd (504) 867-4000 $3.56 $6.99