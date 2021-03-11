March 11 – Your weekly listing of live and boiled crawfish prices

NEW ORLEANS — It’s that time of the year and chances are you are asking yourself where can I find the best Crawfish Prices in town? Well, we’ve got everything crawfish right here on WGNO.com.

Check back every Thursday afternoon for the latest crawfish prices to make your boil a success.

As of Thursday, March 11 the average price for live crawfish is $3.58 per pound, while boiled are averaging $5.32 per pound.

From New Orleans to the North Shore to the West Bank and beyond, shop local and support our community partners.

LocationAddressPhone NumberLiveBoiled
Johnny’s Seafood5104 Lapalco Blvd(504) 349-3500$3.49$5.49
J & J Seafood632 Franklin Ave(504) 366-2219$6.59
Lil Kats Seafood8006 W Metairie Ave(504) 469-7216$3.49$4.99
Jefferson Seafood Shack2801 Jefferson Hwy(504) 833-0300$3.40$4.99
Michael’s Seafood2917 Jefferson Highway(504) 835-6002$3.19$3.99
Cajun Seafood1479 N Claiborne Ave(504) 948-6000$3.49$6.99
Dat Cajun Seafood3020 General Degaulle Dr(504) 368-7588$4.00$5.99
Lousiana Pride Seafood4418 Downman Rd(504) 248-7522$3.59$5.99
Bevi Seafood Co236 Carrollton Ave(504) 488-7503$3.59$5.49
Big Fishermen3301 Magazine St(504) 897-9907$4.49$5.99
Zimmer’s4915 St. Anthony St(504) 282-7150$4.99
Castnet10826 Hayne Blvd(504) 244-8446$3.75$4.50
Slidell Seafood1001 Highway 190 West(985) 643-0902$3.50$4.99
North Lake Seafood1770 Hwy 59(985) 231-7878$3.79$4.99
Mandeville Seafood Market2020 La Hwy 59(985) 624-8552$3.50$4.25
Cash & Dash Grocery19009 Sister’s Rd(985) 386-8121$3.49$4.99
Seafood Outlet1701 Canal Blvd(985) 446-1999$3.29$5.65
Pat’s Seafood Market & Cajun Deli1248 N Collins Blvd(985) 892-7287$3.49$4.99
Captain Allen’s Bait and Tackle4325 Highway 56(985) 868-2204$3.49$5.49
Claiborne Hill Supermarket2308 Highway 11 N(601) 798-1623$3.49$4.49
Today’s Ketch2110 E. Judge Perez Dr(504) 279-6639$3.49$5.49
Thomson’s Seafood13029 Highway 603(228) 344-3420$4.99
Kent & Sue’s Quick Stop7126 Lower Bay Road(228) 467-7797$3.99$4.99
Just-N-Time Seafood105 W Airline Hwy(985) 651-6000$3.39$4.89
House of Seafood Market1228 South Columbia St(985) 735-7755$3.49$4.49
Chenier Seafood & Market22114 Highway 20(225) 265-1702$3.75$6.39
Fuzzy and Bob’s Seafood9056 La-23(504) 391-9555$5.75
Melba’s Poboys1525 Elysian Fields Ave(504) 267-7765$3.19$3.99
Langenstein’s800 Metairie Rd(504) 831-6682$4.99
Dennis’ Seafood4428 Lorino St(504) 885-2209$3.49$4.75
Rouses Market2701 Airline Dr(504) 828-4101$3.19$3.69
Nola Crawfish King Seafood and Barbecue5321 Franklin Ave (504) 571-5038$3.49$4.49
Fete au Fete at Faubourg Brewery 3501 Jourdan Rd(504) 867-4000$3.56$6.99

