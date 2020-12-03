March is International Women’s Month and WGNO and NOLA38 recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

WGNO and NOLA38 are celebrating local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Nominations for this year’s Remarkable Women 2020 are open December 7, 2020 12:00 AM CT – December 20, 2020 at 11:59 PM CST.

WGNO will choose four local nominees from all elgible entries and will feature these nominees in March 2021 in Good Morning New Orleans, 10 PM News and on our website. (subject to change)

The local winner will be invited to a special TV event in Chicago in April 2021. (subject to change)