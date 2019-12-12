WGNO NOLA ChristmasFest Ticket Contest-Ended!

WGNO has Tickets to NOLA ChristmasFest in New Orleans!

Congratulations to our Winner: Sheila Walker of Harvey

NOLA ChristmasFest is open December 20-31 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center!

One Grand Prize Winner will receive 2 General Admission tickets to NOLA ChristmasFest.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit their official site here: nolachristmasfest.com

Photo credit: Barrett DeLong-Church

